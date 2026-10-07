The Shadow Home Secretary told LBC that the party "obviously are very open and direct in acknowledging those mistakes"

By Alex Storey

The Conservative Party has "learned its lessons and accepted mistakes" as part of its new plan for "economic growth" if it is to win the next election, the Shadow Home Secretary has told LBC.

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Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp told LBC that the party had "learned from its mistakes:". Picture: Alamy

Addressing immigration, Mr Philp told Andrew: "There were mistakes made by previous governments and there are mistakes being made by the current government on immigration. "Kemi and I are very open and direct in acknowledging those mistakes. Immigration was too high in the past, and the Labour government are not taking the steps needed, in my view, to fix some of these issues. "We're probably about to see a total U-turn in a few days' time or a week or two's time on Shabana Mahmood's own Indefinite leave to remain reforms. "We have a plan to fix that called the Borders Plan, which we announced last year. "It entails leaving the ECHR and deporting people who arrive here illegally, and indeed deporting foreign criminals as well.

"What the party did in the conference this week was go beyond those messages on immigration, which show we've learned the lessons, accepted the mistakes, and we have a new plan to add to our economic growth." Under plans set out by Home Secretary Ms Mahmood, the Immigration and Asylum Bill will see migrants wait twice as long before they are eligible for indefinite leave to remain. Ms Mahmood last week declared that the government will begin resettling refugees in the UK, stating the nation must live up to its "international obligations". In May, UK net migration fell to its lowest level since 2021, with net migration falling to 171,000 in the 12 months to December 2025 - a fall of 48 per cent.

Chris Philp speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr. Picture: LBC