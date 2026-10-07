'We have learned lessons and accepted mistakes': Chris Philp confident of Tory plan and makes swipe at 'cheeky' Labour
The Shadow Home Secretary told LBC that the party "obviously are very open and direct in acknowledging those mistakes"
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The Conservative Party has "learned its lessons and accepted mistakes" as part of its new plan for "economic growth" if it is to win the next election, the Shadow Home Secretary has told LBC.
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Chris Philp set out the party's vision of reducing welfare spending, which he said could lead to cutting taxes, stamp duty on homes, and business rates for pubs.
Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr hours after appearing on stage at the Tory conference, Mr Philp also accused Labour of being "cheeky" for taking credit for reducing net migration while using changes made by the Conservatives.
In her speech to party members on Wednesday, Kemi Badenoch ruled out making a coalition deal with Reform UK and pledged to cut inheritance tax.
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Addressing immigration, Mr Philp told Andrew: "There were mistakes made by previous governments and there are mistakes being made by the current government on immigration.
"Kemi and I are very open and direct in acknowledging those mistakes. Immigration was too high in the past, and the Labour government are not taking the steps needed, in my view, to fix some of these issues.
"We're probably about to see a total U-turn in a few days' time or a week or two's time on Shabana Mahmood's own Indefinite leave to remain reforms.
"We have a plan to fix that called the Borders Plan, which we announced last year.
"It entails leaving the ECHR and deporting people who arrive here illegally, and indeed deporting foreign criminals as well.
"What the party did in the conference this week was go beyond those messages on immigration, which show we've learned the lessons, accepted the mistakes, and we have a new plan to add to our economic growth."
Under plans set out by Home Secretary Ms Mahmood, the Immigration and Asylum Bill will see migrants wait twice as long before they are eligible for indefinite leave to remain.
Ms Mahmood last week declared that the government will begin resettling refugees in the UK, stating the nation must live up to its "international obligations".
In May, UK net migration fell to its lowest level since 2021, with net migration falling to 171,000 in the 12 months to December 2025 - a fall of 48 per cent.
Questioned on the fall overseen by Labour, Mr Philp told Andrew: "The reduction in net migration results from policy changes made at the end of the last government.
"They were changes made and became effective in April 2024, just before the election.
"So it is rather cheeky of the Labour government to try and claim credit for changes that the Conservatives made just before the last election.
"I would add the numbers are still frankly too high. Underneath that net migration figure, there are 600,000 people a year coming into the UK last year from outside Europe.
"So far this year, 20,000 people have entered the country illegally, and they're now crossing from Normandy to the Isle of Wight and to Gosport."