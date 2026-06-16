The Shadow Home Secretary said decisions made by the Home Office would have a “quick internal appeal process”.

Philp vows to take immigration decisions away from judges. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp has vowed to abolish immigration tribunals as part of plans to be announced by the Conservatives.

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He said decisions on immigration should be taken away from judges and given to the Home Office with legal aid removed for immigration cases. Ahead of a speech at a Policy Exchange event on Tuesday, Mr Philp said: “I believe radical and sweeping change is needed to end dominance by the courts and restore democratic control over illegal immigration and deportation. “The truth is that politicians are not properly in control of the system when it comes to illegal immigration. The courts are. “Only radical action will return control over the immigration system to Parliament and democratically elected ministers.” Read more: UK asylum appeals backlog hits new record high Read more: Reform's Zia Yusuf hits out at colleague Robert Jenrick over his answer on party's immigration policy during interview

He said decisions made by the Home Office would have a “quick internal appeal process” with judicial reviews only if the Government acts “outside its statutory powers”. “If I were home secretary, I would use these freedoms to ensure we deport all illegal immigrants within a week of arrival and deport all foreign criminals,” he wrote in the Daily Telegraph. He described the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) as “well-intentioned but vaguely worded”, saying court interpretations of its articles had become “absurd” and prevent the deportation of “illegal immigrants and foreign criminals”. He said “tinkering” with the system would not solve the problem and argued that the UK needs to leave the ECHR, as well as repeal the Human Rights Act.

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to the Border Security Command compound in Dover, Kent. Picture: Alamy