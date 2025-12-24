The singer's other sister Camille Whitaker, 79, revealed all the tragic details, adding that the sudden loss of the artist had "completely wrecked" the family

The Driving Home for Christmas singer passed away aged 74 on Monday, shortly after witnessing the birth of his grandchild. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Chris Rea is the third of his siblings to die within three months, his heartbroken family has revealed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Chris was one of seven siblings. Picture: Alamy

Chris was one of seven siblings, and his youngest Nicholas sadly passed away in a Yorkshire hospital in October from brain cancer, at the age of 66. Just days after his funeral, Mrs Whitaker's twin sister Geraldine Milward died suddenly. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Mrs Whitaker said: "It is an awful pain. It is gut-wrenching what happened. "The family has been quite shocked by it. It is tragic. We can't sort of get around it." Before his passing, Chris lived with his wife and children in Buckinghamshrie and kept "very close" to his family, Mrs Whitaker said. His eldest daughter Josephine had "inspired one of his songs" and his second daughter Julia had recently had a baby. Mrs Whitaker admitted that Chris had "terrible, terrible health" before he died, having been "unwell for some time". She said her brother was a "reluctant star", who was "very quiet and very shy", adding she had last spoken to him six days ago on the phone.

Beloved for his gravelly voice and latterly for his slide guitar playing, Chris was nominated for a slew of top awards. Picture: Getty