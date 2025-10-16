Former England rugby captain Chris Robshaw has said taking part in Strictly Come Dancing has got him "hooked" on spray tans.

Robshaw also said he felt "more nervous" competing on the dancefloor than he did playing for England.

Robshaw discussed his new beauty regime saying: "Before Strictly I've never had a spray tan. I would have always been a bit kind of 'eurgh'.

"Now I've had one, I'm hooked. Every Friday a message goes on the Whatsapp group - 'who wants one?'

"Everyone's hand up straight away."

He said that after having his first spray tan he was embarrassed as he "bumped into my neighbours and they were like 'ohhh...'"

Asked if had to be naked to be sprayed, Robshaw said he just wore pants and a hairnet.

"You get quite close and personal," he added. "It's quite a look," he told ITV's Good Morning Britain.

Robshaw, who retired from professional rugby in 2022, said he was "really outside of my comfort zone" on BBC show Strictly.