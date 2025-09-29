Chris Woakes retires from international cricket after heroic final performance
The all-rounder's final act was to walk out to bat one-handed after dislocating his shoulder in the field in the final Test against India
Chris Woakes has announced his retirement from international cricket, a matter of days after England indicated he was no longer in their plans.
Woakes' final act for his country was walking out to bat against India at the Kia Oval last month, one-handed and with his arm in a sling, having dislocated his shoulder in the field.
That injury ruled him out of consideration for this winter's Ashes tour to Australia and, at the age of 36, effectively brought down the curtain on his time with England.
Rob Key, managing director of men's cricket at the ECB, said last week that Woakes was unlikely to feature again and the all-rounder has opted to call time.
"The moment has come, and I've decided that the time is right for me to retire from international cricket," he wrote in an Instagram post.