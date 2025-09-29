Chris Woakes has announced his retirement from international cricket, a matter of days after England indicated he was no longer in their plans.

Woakes' final act for his country was walking out to bat against India at the Kia Oval last month, one-handed and with his arm in a sling, having dislocated his shoulder in the field.

That injury ruled him out of consideration for this winter's Ashes tour to Australia and, at the age of 36, effectively brought down the curtain on his time with England.