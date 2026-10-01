Christa Pike, 50, was due to be the first woman to be executed in the US state for more than 200 years for killing a classmate in 1995.

Executioners failed twice to kill Christa Pike via lethal injection on Wednesday. Picture: Reuters/LBC

By Issy Clarke

Christa Pike was "audibly snoring" after receiving two lethal injections, a journalist who witnessed her failed execution attempt has told LBC.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tori Gessner, a reporter at Nashville news website WKRN who has witnessed five executions, told Tonight With Andrew Marr that Ms Pike was still "talking and singing" after the first execution attempt. Pike 50, is receiving life-saving medical treatment in hospital after surviving two attempts by Tennessee to execute her with lethal injections on Wednesday. She was set to be the first woman to be executed in the US state for more than 200 years for stabbing and beating a classmate three decades ago in 1995. Ms Gessner said she was unsure whether the 50-year-old knew what was going on when executioners tried to kill her for a second time. "She did mention a couple things," she told Tonight With Andrew Marr. "She asked if this was supposed to happen this way during the first round of the pentobarbital going into her system? "And she mentioned her arm burning, but it seemed to me like she was sleeping. That's what it looked like, at least with the snoring. And you could still see her, her chest rising and falling as if she was breathing." Read more: Tennessee death row killer Christa Pike rushed to hospital still alive after two lethal injections in botched execution Read more: US Supreme Court allows execution of Christa Pike to go ahead

Christa Pike in 2007. Picture: Reuters

She said the first execution attempt appeared to be going "smoothly" until the curtains "all of a sudden closed" while Ms Pike was "clearly still breathing". "They reopened. They try the process all over again, which is extremely unusual. That didn't work. "They closed the curtains at 8:05 PM. So we're sitting in this room for hours, and then we continue to hear her snoring until almost 9 PM and are escorted out." She said she knew something wasn't right after 30 minutes had passed following the administration of the injection. "Typically, once the drugs start going into the system, it takes maybe 20 to 30 minutes for them to pronounce the time of death. "Once that period passed, I looked to my right at another media witness who I had witnessed executions with in the past, and we were both thinking something is wrong. "She was still talking, still singing....we knew something was off."

It comes as Christa Pike's lawyers confirmed that she is alive and receiving life-saving medical care. "Christa is alive right now," Randall Spivey, one of Pike's lawyers, told reporters on Thursday afternoon. "We don't have a sense of her prognosis or much update on her health at the moment, but we do know that she is alive right now and receiving life-saving medical care."

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has ordered a suspension of the death penalty in Tennessee for the rest of the year after Wednesday's failed attempt. Ms Gessner said that the botched execution was "starting a conversation" around the death penalty in the state. "Back in May, Tennessee had another what some people call botched execution where the medical team couldn't even find the inmate's vein. "They tried a central line, couldn't get that. There was some controversy with the doctor there. Apparently, the same doctor was working on the Christa Pike execution. We don't know what went awry there, but there are a lot of questions." She added that Tennessee had "just rewritten their entire death penalty protocol. "They spent years doing that after some controversy years prior with them not testing the drugs. So it's definitely raising a lot of questions and concerns." Pike, 50, was set to be the first woman to be executed in the US state for more than 200 years for stabbing and beating a classmate three decades ago in 1995. But her lawyers say after two syringes of pentobarbital were administered at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville, she still has a heartbeat and was even snoring She is now recovering in hospital, authorities added. Experts have described the incident as "unparalleled".

Christa Pike cries after being sentenced to death in 1996. Picture: Alamy

Pike's legal team said : "Tonight the State of Tennessee once again failed to carry out a lawful execution."We take no pleasure in being right, but the concerns raised by Ms Pike proved to be true: difficult vein access, blown veins, degraded pentobarbital, no emergency medical care available when things inevitably go wrong, all under a protocol that remains veiled in secrecy." In a statement, the Tennessee Department of Correction said it followed "every step of the state’s lawful, established execution protocol approved by the Attorney General’s Office, "The lethal injection chemical in the protocol has consistently been effective, and the protocol does not allow for additional procedures beyond what was carried out this evening. Christa Pike has been transported to an off-site medical facility," the statement concluded. There had been a last-minute legal challenge to try to stop the execution but in the end the Supreme Court ruled it should go ahead. Pike, 50, whose clemency petition highlighting childhood trauma and sexual abuse was denied by Governor Bill Lee on Monday. She would be the only person in the modern era of US capital punishment to be executed in Tennessee for a crime committed as a teenager.

Colleen Slemmer was murdered in 1995. Picture: Handout

Pike was 18 in 1995 when she, her 17-year-old boyfriend and a third companion lured 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer, a classmate at their Knoxville Job Corps vocational center, into a wooded area where they tortured and killed her. The gruesome nature of the murder, which involved the perpetrators carving the shape of a pentagram in the victim's chest and taking a chunk of her skull as a souvenir, drew intense media coverage at the time. Trial testimony indicated that Pike viewed Slemmer as a rival for the affections of her boyfriend, Tadaryl Shipp. Pike and Shipp confessed to the killing, and both were convicted the following year of first-degree murder.

Pike pictured in 2004. Picture: Reuters

Because Shipp was 17 at the time of Ms Slemmer's murder, jurors could not consider the death penalty, and he received a life sentence with the possibility of parole. Their co-defendant, Shadolla Peterson, who was 18 at the time of the murder and had acted as a lookout for the other two, appeared as a witness for the prosecution and received probation. Currently the only woman on the southern state's death row, Pike was also convicted in August 2001 of attempted first-degree murder in an assault on another inmate, according to the Tennessee Department of Correction.

Emergency vehicles arrive at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution after the execution of Christa Pike was halted. Picture: Alamy