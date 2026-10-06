Christa Pike conscious and speaking while 'handcuffed and shackled to the bed' after failed execution
The death-row inmate survived two failed lethal injections and is receiving care in hospital
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Death-row inmate Christa Pike is alive and speaking while shackled to her hospital bed almost a week after surviving two failed lethal injections, her lawyers have said.
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Pike, who was supposed to be killed by the state of Tennessee on September 30, is now receiving critical care in hospital after surviving two doses of the barbiturate pentobarbital.
Her lawyers said on Tuesday evening: "Against all odds, Christa Pike is conscious, speaking, and continues to receive critical medical care.
"Despite the severe damage she endured to her arms, she is still handcuffed and shackled to the bed."
Read more: Death row killer Christa Pike ‘may not fully recover’ from botched execution, says her lawyer
Read more: Seven needles, singing and snoring: Details of Christa Pike's botched lethal injection emerge with killer 'in critical condition'
Despite two attempts at administering a lethal injection, the convicted murderer was "audibly snoring" in the death chamber, a journalist who witnessed her failed execution attempt has told LBC.
She was injected with two lethal doses of pentobarbital on Wednesday but remained alive, her lawyers said. She was then sent to hospital in an ambulance.
Pike's representatives added: "Her recovery is medically unprecedented. Her prognosis remains unclear but, at a minimum, we expect a long recovery.
"Christa is a survivor and will take recovery one day at a time."
Tennessee's prison chief, Frank Strada, resigned after overseeing the botched excecution, Governor Bill Lee said on Saturday.
Pike was found guilty aged 18 of killing classmate Colleen Slemmer in 1995. Now 50, she was going to be the first woman executed in Tennessee in 200 years.
While Pike admitted guilt, her supporters and legal team have argued that the state should have considered her history of being the victim of severe childhood sexual violence and her diagnoses of bi-polar disorder and PTSD which she received after her verdict, before sentencing her to death.
She was granted a reprieve prior to her scheduled death, but the US Supreme Court struck it down.
Tori Gessner, a reporter at Nashville news website WKRN who has witnessed five executions, told Tonight With Andrew Marr last week that Pike was still "talking and singing" after the first execution attempt.
She said: "She did mention a couple things. She asked if this was supposed to happen this way during the first round of the pentobarbital going into her system?
"And she mentioned her arm burning, but it seemed to me like she was sleeping. That's what it looked like, at least with the snoring. You could still see her, her chest rising and falling as if she was breathing."
Dr Joel Zivot, a professor of anaesthesiology and surgery has said that while Pike’s recovery “bodes well,” she could be left in a condition that would make her questionably eligible for execution, due to her level of competency.
People present at the execution reported as many as seven needles being used to apply the lethal injection, including one which bent while being removed from her arm.
Former prison chief Strada said: "I look forward to doing everything I can to help determine exactly what occurred."
Her lawyers are continuing to lobby the state government to change Pike’s sentence to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, not execution.
Pike's former boyfriend, Tadaryl Shipp, was also convicted of killing Ms Slemmer when he was 17 years old.
Shipp received a life sentence with the possibility of parole.