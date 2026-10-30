'There is pain in my mind and soul': Female death row inmate Christa Pike breaks silence after botched lethal injection
Sentenced to death for a 1995 murder, she awoke three weeks ago "angry and confused" in a hospital after surviving Tennessee's botched effort to execute her.
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Female death row inmate Christa Pike has said there is "pain in my mind and soul" after she survived two doses of the lethal injection.
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“There hasn’t been a moment since that night when I haven’t been in pain,” Christa Pike, 50, said in her first public statement.
“My body hurts. My arms hurt. My hands hurt. My throat hurts. I still struggle to speak. And the pain isn’t just physical. There is pain in my mind and in my soul.”
Sentenced to death for a 1995 murder, she awoke three weeks ago "angry and confused" in a hospital with a long recuperation ahead after surviving Tennessee's botched effort to execute her.
The all-female execution team requested by Pike used at least seven needles during a grueling ordeal that lasted more than two hours, and one needle was bent 90 degrees when it was pulled out, her lawyers said.
She was taken from the execution chamber to a Nashville hospital, unconscious, critically ill and with severe arm injuries after two injections of the caustic barbiturate pentobarbital failed to kill her at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution.
Read More: Released 911 calls reveal confusion after Christa Pike's botched execution attempt
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Her lawyers believed Pike was brain dead and that life support would be removed the next day following the second botched execution in Tennessee this year, which has renewed scrutiny of capital punishment in the US.
Governor Bill Lee has suspended all executions for the rest of the year while investigators look into the botched executions of Pike and of Tony Carruthers in May, when prison officials were unable to set up intravenous lines.
Pike remains very sick and shackled to her hospital bed, facing a long road to recovery, her lawyers said. She cannot swallow or eat, has pneumonia, cannot move her "tremendously swollen" hands or arms, and it is unclear if she will regain her lost mobility, they said.
Pike was sentenced to death for her role as a teenager in the 1995 torture and murder of her 19-year-old schoolmate Colleen Slemmer.
She is the first person known to have survived a "completed execution attempt" in the US, her lawyers say, calling it a violation of the Constitution's prohibition on cruel and unusual punishments.
Pike's lawyers are unexpectedly continuing their litigation against state officials, seeking to pierce the secrecy that normally surrounds execution procedures in Tennessee and other states.
A judge in Davidson County Chancery Court, I'Ashea Myles, agreed to order Tennessee officials to preserve all evidence from the failed execution, including syringes, drug packaging and lot numbers, catheters, intravenous lines and gurney restraints.
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