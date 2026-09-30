In January 1995, Pike and her then-boyfriend tortured and killed a fellow classmate

Christa Pike. Picture: Tennessee Department of Correction

By Issy Clarke

The US Supreme Court has allowed the state of Tennessee to proceed with its first execution of a woman in 200 years.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Christa Pike became one of the youngest women to be sent to death row in the US when, aged 18, she and her then-boyfriend tortured and killed a classmate in 1995. Pike, now 50, was due to be executed by lethal injection in Tennessee at 10am local time (4pm UK time) on Wednesday. In an order signed by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the high court lifted the temporary stay of execution granted by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals an hour before she was scheduled to be put to death. She would also be the only person in the modern era of US capital punishment to be executed in Tennessee for a crime committed as a teenager. The US Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an 11th-hour bid for a stay of execution, which is set to take place at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville. In January 1995, Pike and her then-boyfriend Tadaryl Shipp lured 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer, a classmate at Knoxville Job Corps, into a wooded area where they tortured and killed her. Read more: 11ft shark stranded in South Korean canal draws 600,000 visitors as rescue bid fails Read more: Unidentified woman found dead in bin bag in Liverpool had no teeth and several medical conditions

A March 4 Mercy protest against the death penalty at the Tennessee State Capitol ahead of the Christa Pike. Picture: Alamy

The grisly nature of the slaying, which involved the perpetrators carving the shape of a pentagram in the victim's chest and taking a chunk of her skull as a souvenir of the carnage, drew intense media coverage at the time. Prosecutors said Pike viewed Ms Slemmer as a rival for the affections of her boyfriend. Pike and Shipp confessed to the killing, and both were convicted the following year of first-degree murder. Because Shipp was 17 at the time of Ms Slemmer's murder, jurors could not consider the death penalty, and he received a life sentence with the possibility of parole. Their co-defendant, Shadolla Peterson, who was 18 at the time of the murder and had acted as a lookout for the other two, appeared as a witness for the prosecution and received probation. Currently the only woman on the southern state's death row, Pike was also convicted in August 2001 of attempted first-degree murder in an assault on another inmate, according to the Tennessee Department of Correction.

Christa Pike cries after being sentenced to death on March 30, 1996 in Knoxville, Tenn. Picture: Alamy

In a 226-page petition asking the governor to commute her death sentence to a life sentence without the possibility of parole, her lawyers documented her history as a childhood victim of violence, neglect and sexual abuse, including two rapes at ages 11 and 17. They also cited the diagnoses she received in prison for bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. Her lawyers also pointed to evidence that Pike's mother drank heavily during pregnancy, contributing to faulty brain development that made it difficult for their client to control her impulses as a young person. "The 18-year-old girl suffering from severe mental illness and near-debilitating trauma no longer exists," her lawyers wrote in response to Lee's denial of clemency. "Christa is a 50-year-old remorseful woman who understands her actions, receives proper treatment for her mental illness, and provides for and guides fellow incarcerated women."

Pike pictured in 2004. Picture: Reuters