Christa Pike doctors 'trying to remove lethal drug from convicted killer's body' after botched execution
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Doctors treating death row inmate Chista Pike are trying to remove lethal injection drugs from her body after a failed execution attempt in Tennessee, her lawyers say.
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The 50-year-old convicted murderer was given two doses of pentobarbital, but a mistake saw the intravenous injection pass the substance into her body rather than her bloodstream.
In a court filing, Pike's legal team said that she remains unconscious and on a ventilator in hospital after the botched
However, in a court filing, Pike's legal team said problems with the IV lines caused the barbiturate pentobarbital to go into her body, instead of her bloodstream.
Asked on CNN's State of the Union, assistant federal defender Stephen Ferrell, Pike's lawyer, said: "It remains the same. She's still in the hospital on a ventilator, critically ill.
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"We don't really know the prognosis yet, and may not know for several days."
When asked whether she has ever been conscious since the execution attempt, Mr Ferrell said: "Not that I am aware of."
"We don't know what the prognosis is, as in the long-term prognosis... she may not fully recover," he said.
"We just don't know any of this. We have had no discussions about this [what happens next]. The Tennessee attorney general's office, so far, has not given us any indications of what their intentions will be."
When asked about the next move by the state, Mr Ferrell said: "At the very least the governor should commute Ms Pike death sentence to a life sentence.
"We don't know what her physical state will be, but it's clear that she has endured a tortuous attempt at executing her, and we had already asked that the governor commute her for many good reasons."
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said the attempted execution followed the state's protocol, despite it being the second botched execution in the state this year.
Mr Lee has halted any further executions in Tennessee for the rest of the year and ordered a third-party review of the state's execution procedures.
Pike was convicted of murdering her 19-year-old classmate Colleen Slemmer in 1995, when Pike was 18.
Her sentencing in 1996 made her the first woman to be sentenced to death in Tennessee in more than two centuries for the stabbing and beating of her classmate.
She had been scheduled to become the first woman executed in Tennessee in more than two centuries.
A last-minute legal challenge was launched on Monday in an attempt to stop the execution, with her clemency petition highlighting childhood trauma and sexual abuse.
However, the US Supreme Court ruled that the execution could go ahead.
Pike was the only person executed in Tennessee in the modern era of US capital punishment for a crime committed during their teenage years