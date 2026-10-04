Doctors treating death row inmate Chista Pike are trying to remove lethal injection drugs from her body after a failed execution attempt in Tennessee, her lawyers say. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Doctors treating death row inmate Chista Pike are trying to remove lethal injection drugs from her body after a failed execution attempt in Tennessee, her lawyers say.

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The 50-year-old convicted murderer was given two doses of pentobarbital, but a mistake saw the intravenous injection pass the substance into her body rather than her bloodstream. In a court filing, Pike's legal team said that she remains unconscious and on a ventilator in hospital after the botched However, in a court filing, Pike's legal team said problems with the IV lines caused the barbiturate pentobarbital to go into her body, instead of her bloodstream. Asked on CNN's State of the Union, assistant federal defender Stephen Ferrell, Pike's lawyer, said: "It remains the same. She's still in the hospital on a ventilator, critically ill. Read More: Tennessee prison chief resigns after botched lethal injection of killer Christa Pike Read More: Seven needles, singing and snoring: Details of Christa Pike's botched lethal injection emerge with killer 'in critical condition'

Pike was sentenced to death aged just 18 in 1996 for murdering a classmate. Picture: Alamy

"We don't really know the prognosis yet, and may not know for several days." When asked whether she has ever been conscious since the execution attempt, Mr Ferrell said: "Not that I am aware of." "We don't know what the prognosis is, as in the long-term prognosis... she may not fully recover," he said. "We just don't know any of this. We have had no discussions about this [what happens next]. The Tennessee attorney general's office, so far, has not given us any indications of what their intentions will be." When asked about the next move by the state, Mr Ferrell said: "At the very least the governor should commute Ms Pike death sentence to a life sentence.