The 50-year-old, who was supposed to be killed by the state of Tennessee on September 30, is now receiving critical care in hospital after surviving two doses of the barbiturate pentobarbital.

Death-row inmate Christa Pike woke up "angry and confused after surviving two failed lethal injections", her lawyers have said. Picture: Reuters

By Georgia Bell

Christa Pike is reportedly “up and walking” in hospital following last week’s botched execution attempt in Tennessee, according to her legal team.

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Pike, who was supposed to be killed by the state of Tennessee on September 30, is now receiving critical care in hospital after surviving two doses of the barbiturate pentobarbital. Pike was found guilty at age 18 of killing classmate Colleen Slemmer in 1995. Now 50, she was to be the first woman executed in Tennessee in 200 years. Christa Pike is said to have woken up "angry and confused after surviving two failed lethal injections", according to her lawyers. When she first regained consciousness, she asked: "Where am I and who are you?" Read more: 'Where am I and who are you?': Convicted killer Christa Pike wakes up with 'no memory' of botched execution Read more: US puts first inmate to death since failed execution of Christa Pike

She then asked questions about the family of the women she murdered, Colleen Slemmer. The death-row killer is still experiencing cognitive impairment, but is "aware of what they did to her". She has a blood clot in one of her arms, pneumonia and is not able to swallow yet. A court has ordered the US state to preserve all evidence related to the failed execution, which may lay the foundations for a future lawsuit against the state. Pike’s execution was slammed as a “mess” by Slemmer’s mother, who was among those pushing for Pike to be put to death.

Christa Pike crying after being sentenced to death on March 30, 1996 in Knoxville, Tenn. Picture: Alamy

Her lawyers said on Tuesday evening: "Against all odds, Christa Pike is conscious, speaking, and continues to receive critical medical care. "Despite the severe damage she endured to her arms, she is still handcuffed and shackled to the bed." Despite two attempts at administering a lethal injection, the convicted murderer was "audibly snoring" in the death chamber, a journalist who witnessed her failed execution attempt told LBC. She was injected with two lethal doses of pentobarbital on Wednesday but remained alive, her lawyers said. She was then sent to hospital in an ambulance.

Pike was taken to hospital by ambulance after the botched lethal injection. Picture: Alamy

This comes first death row inmate has been executed by lethal injection in Texas since Pike's botched attempt last week, despite protest from his lawyers. Jamaal Howard, 46, was convicted of fatally shooting convenience store clerk Vickie Swartout during a robbery in 2000. He was injected with pentobarbital - the same drug used in the botched execution attempt of Christa Pike in Tennessee, after the 50-year-old Pike survived two doses of the lethal injection last Wednesday. Howard’s lawyers filed two requests to stop the execution, appealing to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals that the barbiturate posed similar risks. They cited concerns about the drug’s quality, arguing it had "degraded" and was "far past the original beyond-use dates". The court rejected the stay requests without elaboration. His lawyers also unsuccessfully argued to the US Supreme Court that his execution should be stopped on the basis that Howard was intellectually disabled.

Jamaal Howard, 46, was put to death a week after the botched execution of Christa Pike, 50. Picture: LBC/Alamy

Pike's representatives added: "Her recovery is medically unprecedented. Her prognosis remains unclear but, at a minimum, we expect a long recovery. "Christa is a survivor and will take recovery one day at a time," they added. Tennessee's prison chief, Frank Strada, resigned after overseeing the botched execution, Governor Bill Lee said on Saturday. While Pike admitted guilt, her supporters and legal team have argued that the state should have considered her history of being the victim of severe childhood sexual violence and her diagnoses of bipolar disorder and PTSD, which she received after her verdict, before sentencing her to death. She was granted a reprieve before her scheduled execution, but the US Supreme Court struck it down.

Media witnesses leave Riverbend Maximum Security Institution after the execution of Christa Pike was halted. Picture: Alamy