The US deathrow inmate is thought to be the only person to have survived an attempted execution by lethal injection

The 50-year-old is back at the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center, where she has been held for more than 30 years. Picture: Reuters

By Isobel Anderson Morris

US death row inmate Christa Pike has been discharged from hospital and returned to prison following a botched execution attempt, her lawyers have revealed.

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The 50-year-old is back at the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center, where she has been held for more than 30 years, and will continue to receive medical care after two doses of pentobarbital failed to kill her. Pike received the two doses on September 30 after being convicted of murdering her 19-year-old classmate, Colleen Slemmer, in 1995. She reportedly awoke in hospital this week "angry and confused". When she first regained consciousness, she asked: "Where am I and who are you?”, her lawyers said. Her lawyers had previously feared she could be brain-dead, with her recovery shocking both them and medical experts. Read more: 'Where am I and who are you?': Convicted killer Christa Pike wakes up with 'no memory' of botched execution Read more: Christa Pike 'now walking' after botched execution in US

Pike received the two doses on September 30 after being convicted of murdering her 19-year-old classmate. Picture: Reuters

Her lawyers said on Tuesday: "Against all odds, Christa Pike is conscious, speaking, and continues to receive critical medical care. "Despite the severe damage she endured to her arms, she is still handcuffed and shackled to the bed." Pike is believed to be the only person to have survived an attempted execution by lethal injection. While it is not known what medical treatment Pike is currently receiving, her lawyers have previously said she faces a “long road to recovery".

Pike is believed to be the only person to have survived an attempted execution by lethal injection. Picture: Reuters