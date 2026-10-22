Pike, 50, was discharged from hospital almost two weeks ago and is making strides in her recovery, her lawyers have said

Christa Pike is now able to walk more on her own and communicate in full sentences, her lawyers have said. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Alex Storey

Death row inmate Christa Pike is now talking in "full sentences" and "walking on her own" as she continues to make strides in her recovery following the botched execution attempt on her.

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The 50-year-old was given two doses of pentobarbital by state officials in Tennessee on September 30 but miraculously survived. Pike fell unconscious and was rushed to hospital where she was put on a ventilator and treated for severe burns on her arms. After reportedly waking up "angry and confused", she has since been discharged and was sent back to the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center. She has been housed there for 30 years after murdering her 19-year-old classmate, Colleen Slemmer, in 1995. Read more: Released 911 calls reveal confusion after Christa Pike's botched execution attempt Read more: 'Where am I and who are you?': Convicted killer Christa Pike wakes up with 'no memory' of botched execution

Emergency vehicles arrive at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution after the execution was halted. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

In an update on her condition this morning, Pike's lawyers told TMZ that she can now walk more independently and that her speech has improved. They added that Pike is now able to communicate more clearly and form full sentences. Her lawyers said that when she first regained consciousness, she asked: "Where am I and who are you?” She remains under close supervision of doctors who are still unclear about what the long-term impacts could be on her health. It was initially feared that Pike could have been brain-dead but her recovery has continued to shock medics and her lawyer. They previously stated she faces a "long road to recovery" and in response to the failed killing, a judge ordered state officials to preserve all evidence related to it.

Pike was found guilty at age 18 of killing classmate Colleen Slemmer in 1995. Now 50, she was to be the first woman executed in Tennessee in 200 years. While Pike admitted guilt, her supporters and legal team have argued that the state should have considered her history of being the victim of severe childhood sexual violence and her diagnoses of bipolar disorder and PTSD, which she received after her verdict. She was granted a reprieve before her scheduled execution, but this was rejected by the US Supreme Court. Tori Gessner, a reporter at Nashville news website WKRN who was present at the attempted execution, earlier told LBC that she was unsure whether Pike knew what was going on when executioners tried to kill her for a second time. Ms Gessner told Tonight with Andrew Marr: "She did mention a couple things.

Luke Ihnen, attorney for Christa Pike, speaks during a news conference after a judge ruled the Tennessee Department of Corrections must preserve all evidence related to the failed execution. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy