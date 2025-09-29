Christian Brueckner was released from prison earlier this month after serving a seven-year prison sentence for the rape of an elderly woman at her home in Praia da Luz in 2005.

Christian Brueckner has attempted to confront the German prosecutor who accused him of killing Madeleine McCann. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann has tried to confront the prosecutor who accused him of her murder.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Christian Brueckner travelled for hours to the prosecutor's office in the German town of Braunschweig but was denied a meeting with Hans Christian Wolters. "The prosecutor refused to meet me, but I told his representative I wanted his help to get my life back. "I'm being hounded by the media, and it's his fault. I want him to take responsibility.

Hans Christian Wolters was the German prosecutor leading the investigation in Christian Bruckner, suspected murderer of Madeleine McCann. Picture: Shutterstock

Read More: Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner 'tried to buy untraceable phone' after being released from jail Read More: Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner claims he has information that could solve the 'scandal of the century' "I was told there was nothing they could do to help. I had been convicted and released, and I wasn't their responsibility," he told Sky News. Brueckner was released from jail earlier this month after serving a seven-year prison sentence for the rape of an elderly woman at her home in Praia da Luz in 2005. Previously, in a TV interview in 2022, Mr Wolters accused him of murdering Madeleine, which he denies. Brueckner's lawyer Friedrich Fulscher said that the public accusation had made his client's rehabilitation "impossible". British police have their own investigation into Madeleine's disappearance in which Brueckner is also a suspect, but the UK probe remains a missing persons not a murder inquiry.

Madeleine McCann, who vanished on May 3 2007. Picture: Alamy