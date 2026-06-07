Denmark were playing Ukraine in a World Cup friendly but the game was called off just before half time

Eriksen collapsed in Sunday's match with Ukraine. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Denmark's Christian Eriksen has collapsed on the pitch again during his country's friendly versus Ukraine, five years after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

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The former Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United midfielder put his hand on his chest before falling to the floor which led to the cameras panning away. Medics rushed to his attention as players formed a huddle around him and the match was abandoned with Eriksen conscious and taken away in an ambulance. A statement from the Danish FA said: "Christian Eriksen is conscious and feeling well according to the circumstances. The match has been called off. Read more: Alexander Zverev ends long wait for grand slam title with French Open triumph Read more: Kimi Antonelli becomes youngest winner of Monaco Grand Prix

Breaking: Denmark vs Ukraine has been abandoned after Christian Eriksen collapsed whilst clutching his chest during the game. Reports have stated that the player is conscious and walked himself onto the ambulance. pic.twitter.com/L0DDLvrwJL — Football HQ (@FootballHQ) June 7, 2026

"Fans inside the stadium immediately broke into chants supporting Eriksen, 34, as medics took care of him. Denmark were 2-1 up at the time when Eriksen collapsed. The 34-year-old made headlines around the world after suffering a cardiac arrest during his side's clash with Finland at Euro 2020 (played in 2021). He was rushed to hospital and it was estimated is heart stopped for roughly five minutes. He was fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator which meant his career was able to continue, signing for Brentford in January 2022. Team doctor Morten Boesen confirmed Eriksen was effectively "gone" but was successfully brought back after prompt CPR and a single shock from an automated external defibrillator.

The 34-year-old regained conciseness afterwards. Picture: Getty