Christian Eriksen's doctor said his internal defibrillator saved his life after the football star collapsed on the pitch during Denmark's friendly versus Ukraine, five years after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United midfielder put his hand on his chest before falling to the floor which led to the cameras panning away.

Medics rushed to his attention as players formed a huddle around him and the match was abandoned with Eriksen conscious and taken away in an ambulance.

Team doctor Morten Boesen confirmed Eriksen was effectively "gone" but was successfully brought back after prompt CPR and a single shock from an automated external defibrillator.

He was fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator which meant his career was able to continue, signing for Brentford in January 2022.

The device monitors heart rhythm and automatically delivers a shock if it detects a dangerous, life-threatening arrhythmia.

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