Christian Eriksen’s internal defibrillator 'saved his life' after Denmark star collapses during friendly, team doctor says
Denmark were playing Ukraine in a World Cup friendly but the game was called off just before half time
Christian Eriksen's doctor said his internal defibrillator saved his life after the football star collapsed on the pitch during Denmark's friendly versus Ukraine, five years after he suffered a cardiac arrest.
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The former Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United midfielder put his hand on his chest before falling to the floor which led to the cameras panning away.
Medics rushed to his attention as players formed a huddle around him and the match was abandoned with Eriksen conscious and taken away in an ambulance.
Team doctor Morten Boesen confirmed Eriksen was effectively "gone" but was successfully brought back after prompt CPR and a single shock from an automated external defibrillator.
He was fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator which meant his career was able to continue, signing for Brentford in January 2022.
The device monitors heart rhythm and automatically delivers a shock if it detects a dangerous, life-threatening arrhythmia.
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Breaking: Denmark vs Ukraine has been abandoned after Christian Eriksen collapsed whilst clutching his chest during the game. Reports have stated that the player is conscious and walked himself onto the ambulance. pic.twitter.com/L0DDLvrwJL— Football HQ (@FootballHQ) June 7, 2026
Mr Boesen told The Athletic: "He (Eriksen) was gone. And we did cardiac resuscitation. It was a cardiac arrest. How close were we? I don’t know. We got him back after one defibrillator.
"That is quite fast. How close were we? I don’t know. When I got to him, he was on his side, he was breathing, I could feel a pulse but suddenly that changed and we started to give him CPR.
"It was clear he was unconscious. The help came really fast from the medical team and the rest of the staff with their co-operation.
"We did what we had to do and managed to get Christian back."
A statement from the Danish FA said: "Christian Eriksen is conscious and feeling well according to the circumstances. The match has been called off.
"Fans inside the stadium immediately broke into chants supporting Eriksen, 34, as medics took care of him.
Denmark were 2-1 up at the time when Eriksen collapsed.
The 34-year-old made headlines around the world after suffering a cardiac arrest during his side's clash with Finland at Euro 2020 (played in 2021).
He was rushed to hospital and it was estimated is heart stopped for roughly five minutes.