Christian Eriksen released from hospital 'feeling good' after collapse in Denmark match
The Danish footballer fell unconscious in the 65th minute of the friendly against Ukraine on Sunday.
Christian Eriksen, 34, has spoken out to say "recovery has already started" following his collapse during Denmark's friendly match against Ukraine.
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The Danish midfielder was released from hospital less than 24 hours after briefly losing consciousness in the 65th minute of the match, which was stopped soon after.
The incident followed Eriksen's previous heart problems, after he suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's Euro 2020 match against Finland in 2021.
During his cardiac arrest in 2021, it was estimated is heart stopped beating for approximately five minutes, with medical assistance having arrived immediately.
Eriksen was later fitted with an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD), a battery-powered device which continuously monitors heart rhythms for those with life-threatening arrhythmia.
The Danish footballer had been contracted to Inter Milan, however Serie A rules does not allow footballers with a pacemaker to play in the league.
Read more: Denmark’s Christian Eriksen’s internal defibrillator ‘undoubtedly saved his life’ as he suffered another collapse mid-match
Read more: What condition does Christian Eriksen have and will he keep playing?
This led to Eriksen's move to Brentford in 2022, before he enjoyed a three-year spell at Manchester United.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, Eriksen reassured supporters that this incident was unrelated to the cardiac arrest he suffered in 2021. However, he said that receiving a shock from his ICD had a "major impact" on both him and his family.
Eriksen thanked his teammates and the medical staff who treated him on the pitch. He also expressed his gratitude to the doctors whose work ensured that his ICD "did exactly what it was designed to do".
Denmark's team doctor Morten Boesen also released a statement earlier today via the Danish Football Association, saying that the player was "in good spirits".
The former Tottenham Hotspur star joined Wolfsburg last summer on a two-year contract. However, his playing future remains uncertain following this latest health scare.
Denmark will not be playing in this year's World Cup after failing to qualify for the tournament, after losing to the Czech Republic in a play-off.