Christian Eriksen, 34, has spoken out to say "recovery has already started" following his collapse during Denmark's friendly match against Ukraine.

The Danish midfielder was released from hospital less than 24 hours after briefly losing consciousness in the 65th minute of the match, which was stopped soon after.

The incident followed Eriksen's previous heart problems, after he suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's Euro 2020 match against Finland in 2021.

During his cardiac arrest in 2021, it was estimated is heart stopped beating for approximately five minutes, with medical assistance having arrived immediately.

Eriksen was later fitted with an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD), a battery-powered device which continuously monitors heart rhythms for those with life-threatening arrhythmia.

The Danish footballer had been contracted to Inter Milan, however Serie A rules does not allow footballers with a pacemaker to play in the league.

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