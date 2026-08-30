A pastor killed at a Christian festival in West Sussex on Friday has been named by his church as Robert Guanco.

The Archbishop of Canterbury said she was "sad and shocked" to hear about the incident.

"His life, his faith, his love, and his service to God will never be forgotten."

In a statement, the church said: "Pastor Robert was a faithful servant of God, a loving husband to Isay, a devoted and caring father to Ellie, and a blessing to so many people whose lives he touched.

Six other people were injured and organisers declared a "serious incident" at the Big Church event , which was evacuated on Friday evening.

FULL STATEMENT FROM JESUS THE LIVING WATER CHURCH

To all friends, family, church members, and everyone who knew and loved Pastor Robert,

It is with a deeply heavy heart that we share the sad news that our beloved Pastor Robert passed away yesterday, 28th August 2026.

We are mourning, grieving, praying, and trusting in the Lord during this incredibly difficult time. There are many things we may never fully understand, and our hearts may struggle to make sense of what has happened. Yet, even in our deepest sorrow, we continue to trust in the sovereignty of God.

Pastor Robert was a faithful servant of God, a loving husband to Isay, a devoted and caring father to Ellie, and a blessing to so many people whose lives he touched. His life, his faith, his love, and his service to God will never be forgotten.

We take comfort in believing that he is now home with the Lord, free from suffering and resting in eternal glory. We hold on knowing that he hears these precious words:

“Well done, good and faithful servant.” — Matthew 25:23

God’s Word reminds us:

“For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways,” declares the Lord. “As the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts.”

— Isaiah 55:8–9

We may not understand God’s timing or His will, and His plans may not always look the way we expected or desired. But we choose to believe that He is still working, even in the midst of our pain.

“And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.”

“Good people pass away; the godly often die before their time. But no one seems to care or wonder why. No one seems to understand that God is protecting them from the evil to come. For those who follow godly paths will rest in peace when they die.”

‭‭Isaiah‬ ‭57‬:‭1‬-‭2‬ ‭