Former F1 team boss Christian Horner arrives in the paddock Credit: Action Plus Sports/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Thomas Tuchel says England have a plan to deal with Mexico’s attempt to “suffocate” his side early in their mouthwatering World Cup knockout meeting.

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All eyes will be on the magnificent Estadio Azteca as the tournament co-hosts welcome the Euro 2024 runners-up in one of the ties of the last 16. England expect to face a start as intense at the atmosphere in Mexico City, where the hosts have the major advantage of being acclimatised to the capital being 2,200 metres above sea level. Ecuador were blown away by El Tri in the opening stages of the round of 32 meeting and Tuchel knows a similar start awaits on Sunday. “Talking about the first 15-20 minutes (at altitude), it’s what we expect that feels very, very hard,” the England boss said. Read more: Kimi Antonelli steals the show at Silverstone, bypassing Lewis Hamilton for Sprint victory Read more: Kimi Antonelli qualifies on pole for the British grand prix, building on earlier sprint victory

Christian Horner arrives for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit, Towcester. Picture: Alamy

“Other teams who went in there late, without acclimatisation, said the first 15-20 minutes is where you basically hit a wall. But when you go through it, it gets better. “And that’s exactly why Mexico starts their games like this. They just want to suffocate you. “Let’s see. We have a plan, I think we will be fine.” That approach includes England slowing things down as Tuchel feels they have been “a bit rushed in everything we do”. A lack of patience unsteadied their press before improving in Wednesday’s 2-1 turnaround against the Democratic Republic of Congo, while a calmer approach going forwards is required. “It’s almost like every attack plays out like a fast attack,” Tuchel said. “We need to worship more the moments, and understand that sometimes the door is closed, it doesn’t help if you rush into it. Try the other door. Find another way.

FIA Formula 1 2026 British F1 Grand Prix; Race Day; McLaren Mastercard F1 Team driver Lando Norris poses for a selfie with a fan. Picture: Alamy

“And worship the ball possession, also to recharge. Otherwise we just run our batteries down with a huge effort and not so much reward. “This is what we work on. It’s basically my job. And we will get better.” Mexico are sure to make life difficult for Tuchel and his players at the Azteca, where the home side have lost just two of their 89 competitive matches. A tight match means some magic is needed as with captain Harry Kane against DR Congo, but the boss baulked at the suggestion the team are too dependent on such stars. “I don’t think we’re ‘over-relying’. What does this mean? That Barcelona and Argentina over-rely on (Lionel) Messi? It’s just what it is,” he said.

Carlos Sainz of Williams signs autographs on arrival at Silverstone. Picture: Alamy