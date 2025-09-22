Christian Horner has officially left Red Bull after agreeing an exit from the team with a payout believed to be as much as £80 million.

The former team principal was relieved of “operational duties” by Red Bull GmbH, the energy drinks’ parent company, following July’s British Grand Prix.

His contract, which was due to run until 2030, has now concluded, and the 51-year-old would be free to return to the sport, potentially as soon as next year.

According to reports, after weeks of negotiation, he received an eight-figure sum, but the sum is lower than the £110m settlement that he would have received had his contract been paid out in full.

If his contract had been paid in full, it would have denied him a swift return to the sport.

A Red Bull Racing statement read: “Oracle Red Bull Racing announces today that team principal and CEO Christian Horner will leave the team today.”

Horner oversaw a period of extraordinary success during his 20-year career with the Milton Keynes-based team, winning eight drivers’ and six constructors’ titles.