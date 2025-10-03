Horner is plotting his return to the F1 paddock after reaching a settlement with Red Bull

Christian Horner plots Formula One return but Aston Martin rule out move. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Christian Horner has been in contact with “pretty much every team owner” in Formula One, Aston Martin chief Andy Cowell has claimed.

Horner is plotting his return to the F1 paddock after reaching a settlement with Red Bull which allows him to make his comeback next year. Horner, who was ousted by Red Bull in July, has been linked with a move to Aston Martin which would see him work once again with design guru Adrian Newey. "It looks as though Christian is ringing up pretty much every team owner at the moment," said Aston Martin team principal Cowell ahead of Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix. "I can clearly say there are no plans for the involvement of Christian in an operational or investment role in the future."

Christian Horner talks to Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. Picture: Alamy

Horner oversaw 14 world championships during two decades with Red Bull. But the last 18 months of his reign as team principal and CEO were overshadowed by allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” from a female colleague. Horner, who has always denied the claims and was twice exonerated, is now weighing up his options. Earlier this week, Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu revealed Horner, 51, had been in dialogue with the American-owned team. “Yeah, it is true that he approached us,” said Komatsu. “Then one of our guys had an exploratory talk. And that’s it. Nothing has gone any further. It is finished.” Alpine could be another possible destination for Horner, who is good friends with interim team principal Flavio Briatore. Asked if Horner had been in touch with the French team, managing director Steve Nielsen said: “As far as I know, no, but Flavio and Christian are old friends, that’s no secret. “Everything I see and everything I know, there’s no truth in Christian coming to Alpine, but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen. This is Formula One, after all.” Horner’s former star driver, Max Verstappen, is 69 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri heading into this weekend’s 18th round of 24.