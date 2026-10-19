Christiane Amanpour to leave CNN after over 40 years following Trump ally's takeover of network
The chief international anchor thanked her 'amazingly talented' team for decades of bringing truth to light
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Christiane Amanpour has announced she is leaving CNN after 43 years spent at the network.
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While she did not say whether her departure was connected to CNN’s recent merger with Skydance, she did say: “I’ll always be rooting for CNN maintaining its history of independent journalism.”
Amanpour started at CNN in 1983 as an entry-level desk assistant at the company’s newsroom in Atlanta.
She went on to become the network’s chief international anchor, and to host her own nightly interview programme called Amanpour.
In a video posted to X, Ms Amanpour said: “After thinking carefully for several months, and experiencing a few sleepless nights, as you can imagine, I’ve decided to separate from CNN, my partner of 43 fantastic years. Longer than many marriages.”
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She told her audience, her daily show will wrap up at the end of this year, but she will continue doing Amanpour once a week through to June.
She went on to thank all of the “amazingly talented people” she has worked with over the years, from her first assignment covering the First Gulf War, through to all of the global conflicts that she has brought to air.
CNN’s new owner, Skydance, is run by David Ellison, son of billionaire Trump donor, Larry Ellison. His takeover of the company has raised concerns about the future of journalistic impartiality.
Amanpour, 68, said CNN has “always broadcast the truth about the world without fear nor favour.”
She said she is still committed to being "fiercely independent,” going forward in her career, as this is “especially important today as we face unprecedented pressures from all sides, political, financial and also from the rising dangers in the field.
The British-born journalist was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2021, and has been open about her ongoing treatment for the condition.