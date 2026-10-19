Christiane Amanpour has announced she is leaving CNN after 43 years spent at the network.

While she did not say whether her departure was connected to CNN’s recent merger with Skydance, she did say: “I’ll always be rooting for CNN maintaining its history of independent journalism.”

Amanpour started at CNN in 1983 as an entry-level desk assistant at the company’s newsroom in Atlanta.

She went on to become the network’s chief international anchor, and to host her own nightly interview programme called Amanpour.

In a video posted to X, Ms Amanpour said: “After thinking carefully for several months, and experiencing a few sleepless nights, as you can imagine, I’ve decided to separate from CNN, my partner of 43 fantastic years. Longer than many marriages.”

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