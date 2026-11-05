Ronaldo remains Portugal's leading goalscorer, with 146 in 232 appearances

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his international retirement. Picture: Molly Darlington/Getty

By Alex Storey

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football.

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The 41-year-old said that he would "hand back the number 7 shirt" after the upcoming November international break. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid player scored a record-breaking 146 goals in 234 appearances for his country. In a statement released on Instagram, he said "Today, the time has come to pass it on to the future. It was not an easy decision." Read more: Cristiano Ronaldo ties the knot with Georgina Rodriguez during 'intimate' civil ceremony Read more: Messi signs off in tears as he ends 21-year Argentina career with one last masterclass

Ronaldo celebrating after scoring a goal during the game for Nations League between Portugal and Wales. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy

Robnaldo, who still plays club football for Saudi side Al Nassr, said: "I never felt it belonged to me alone. But for 23 years I had the privilege and the responsibility of wearing it, defending it, and carrying it with me into stadiums all around the world. "Today, the time has come to pass it on to the future. It was not an easy decision. "Because some decisions are not made with the mind alone. They are also made with the heart. "A journey that began in August 2003 and changed my life forever has come to an end. "When I look back at everything with the national team, I don’t just see the matches, goals, records or trophies. "I see people. I see the Portuguese people living abroad who, for 90 minutes, felt a little closer to home.

"I see millions of Portuguese people I have never met but who became part of my life. "Because at the end of the day, football is so much bigger than a game. Football is about people." He added: "Thank you for these 23 years. Thank you for having believed in me. Portugal will always be in me. Forever." The retirement comes after the star was provisionally suspended after walking out on the national team during the last set of international matches at the end of September. He later issued a near 2,000-word statement saying he withdrew from the squad after a "breach of trust" between him and head coach Jorge Jesus.

Ronaldo with the Euro 2016 title. Picture: PA Images/Alamy