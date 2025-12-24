Find out when Santa is making his deliveries on Christmas Eve

Father Christmas is making his way around the world on Christmas Eve. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Father Christmas is about to make his annual trip to deliver presents around the world and you can follow his progress using the NORAD Tracks Santa service.

Since 1955, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has provided a real-time update on Christmas Eve for anyone to check in on Santa's progress. Traditionally, this has seen the command manning phone lines for anyone to call in and ask for an update on where Father Christmas is. But, while this service is still an option children around the world (whether they have been naughty or nice) can also follow an online tracker. So while Santa has always delivered, he might not have always had the technology to show where he is!

NORAD volunteers take thousands of calls every Christmas Eve. Picture: Alamy

What is the NORAD Tracks Santa service? NORAD tracks aeroplanes, missiles, and air traffic around the world all year round, but for Christmas Eve it turns its attention to where Father Christmas is at. The service said: “NORAD tracks Santa, but only Santa knows his route, which means we cannot predict where and when he will arrive at your house. “We do, however, know from history that it appears he arrives only when children are asleep!” While you might not see the exact time when Father Christmas enters your home, you will be able to see which continent he is flying over using the technology. The arrival is expected to be between 9pm and midnight. NORAD added: “If children are still awake when Santa arrives, he moves on to other houses. He returns later, but only when the children are asleep!” Volunteers work with the service to man phone lines.

How the graphic appears. Picture: Getty