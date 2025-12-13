Every Christmas, homes across the UK glow with the warmth of family gatherings, but for thousands of children still waiting to be adopted, the season can amplify the absence of the one thing they long for most: belonging.

Right now, across the UK, around 2,940 children with a Placement Order are waiting to be matched with a family, and 1,430 of them have been waiting more than 18 months since entering care.

There is currently a shortfall of around 1,525 adoptive families. Each number represents a child spending yet another Christmas without the security and permanence most of us take for granted.

This year, Adoption Focus is shining a spotlight on those children through its powerful new campaign, The Long Wait, which lays bare the real-world impact of prolonged waiting times and why Christmas, in particular, is when the issue may often hit hardest.

Belonging matters more than anything at Christmas because it is a time of year that centres so much on family, security and togetherness.

For children who are waiting for adoption, this period can quietly highlight what they do not yet have. While many families are gathering and celebrating, these children are often facing uncertainty about their future.

A sense of belonging is what allows a child to feel safe, valued and connected and it gives them the foundation they need as they grow.

When a child knows they have a family who is there for them, not just at Christmas but throughout their life, it transforms how they see themselves and the world around them.

Adoption can offer that lifelong sense of belonging, and Christmas reminds us just how important that truly is”.

At the centre of the campaign is a short film depicting children waiting in a room as time visibly passes mirroring the average 18-month wait many face before being matched with a family.

While this may seem short to an adult, Anna stresses that for a child, it can feel like an eternity: a two-year-old entering care could be nearly four by the time an adoptive placement is found.

The reasons behind the crisis are stark.

More children are waiting than there are approved adopters, and many have experienced trauma, instability or disruption before entering the system.

Adoption Focus hopes to challenge misconceptions that stop people coming forward: that they might not “fit the criteria”, that their circumstances will count against them, or that they might struggle to bond with an adopted child.

Anyone who wants to be a parent and can provide a loving, safe and supportive home should come forward. That includes single people, people from all backgrounds and people from the LGBTQ+ community.

Many assume they will be turned down before they even speak to us. We want to reassure people that what matters most is why they want to be parents and how they plan to meet the needs of the children in their care.Despite the challenges, the organisation is clear: adoption transforms lives, and support is available every step of the way.

Adoption Focus provides training from the earliest enquiry right through to life-stage transitions after a child joins the family.As Christmas approaches, the charity hopes more people who have quietly wondered about adoption will take the first step.

Because one conversation, they say, could make sure a child never spends another Christmas waiting.

______________________

For more information on Adoption Focus's The Long Wait campaign or to learn more about becoming an adoptive parent, visit www.adoption-focus.co.uk/the-long-wait

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk