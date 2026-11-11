Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Kirstin Scott-Thomas and the BFG have all been hired

There has been a star-studded array of festive adverts on our screens this year. Picture: (left to right: John Lewis, Arsenal FC, Waitrose, Marks & Spencer

By William Mata

Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Kirstin Scott Thomas and the BFG have all been hired in a blockbuster year for Christmas adverts in the UK.

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Among the big names and covers of hit songs is always an advert, but some of the 2026 efforts to hit screens have packaged theirs up (some more successfully than others) with a heartening seasonal message. John Lewis was one of the first to drop their seasonal spectacle last week, and other brands have followed on in what is becoming as much of a part of early November as Bonfire Night. And with viewers, or potential customers, beginning to give their reviews of the ads - we have ranked some of the ones we have seen from best to worst. Read also: Glamour gran and ‘ungrateful kids’ – John Lewis Christmas ad splits opinion Read also: Kristin Scott Thomas stars in festive John Lewis jaunt with toy dog Pickles

Morrisons - 10/10 Some Christmas adverts are far too long; some are short on content, but this one is just right. Top marks for Morrisons for this reimagining of Goldilocks and the Three Bears, who are scrambling to get ready for the big day. There isn't a celebrity appearance or a reimagined pop song in sight. This is the winner and it's not even close!

Marks and Spencer - 8/10 In what is perhaps the best use of a celebrity in any 2026 Christmas advert, M&S cast James Bond candidate James Norton as an unlikely Father Christmas. Determined to experience an authentic present-giving and food-sharing event for himself, St Nick rids himself of his beard to enjoy London incognito - where he sees Katherine Jenkins joining in with a school choir. There's no mention of who is delivering presents in his absence, though.

Waitrose - 7/10 Keira Knightley plays herself, about to get married but stuck in a love triangle between her extremely posh, unsentimental fiancé, Hugo Bunty-Griffin (Alex Hassell), and Phil, her cheese counter love interest from last year's advert (Joe Wilkinson). It isn't clever and too long at nearly six minutes, but it is a warming story and at least doesn't try and shove product placement into your face as Waitrose itself only briefly features.

Arsenal - 7/10 Colin Firth combines his turns from Love Actually and Fever Pitch to front a campaign for the Gunners, which harks back to the scenes outside the Emirates after the club won an overdue Premier League in May. It's neat and community-based, with some funny cameos from Gabriel and Alessia Russo. But the good will is only if we can get over the game's gone-ness of a football club having enough of a Christmas range of clothes to warrant its own advert.

Sainsbury's - 6/10 Roald Dahl's Big Friendly Giant (BFG) is featured, but the Sainsbury's delivery team are the stars - determined to drive through troll country into giant land to ensure no order is left incomplete. Thankfully, the BFG was in his cabin to answer the door. If you were hoping to see the Sainsbury's delivery team call ahead to say they are running early / late and ask if another drop-off time is available, then you are living too firmly in the real world.

Tesco - 6/10 Another advert with a delivery driver theme; this one is set in England, but no more in reality than the Sainsbury's effort. Polly, a delivery driver played by Roisin Conaty, has an awkward encounter with a former friend, Lizzy (Anna Maxwell Martin), as part of her rounds. When Lizzy's car breaks down, Polly uses her best rally skills to drive her back in her Tesco van as the pair rekindle their friendship. It's nice enough and has an original theme.