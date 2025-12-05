Every advert, every film, every doorway with a festive wreath seems to point us toward the same idea - that somewhere, there is a home waiting, a family gathering, a place at the table with your name on it. But for thousands of young people who grew up in care, that place does not exist.

When I left institutions at seventeen I remember the silence of Christmas Day. I tried to treat it like any other date, but it wasn’t. It confirmed what I already suspected: that everyone else had somewhere to go, and I didn’t.

Christmas was a reminder of everything I’d never had. I have said before that Christmas divides us into two types - those who have somewhere to go on Christmas Day and those who don’t.

Around 12,000 young people leave the UK care system every year. Some at eighteen, some earlier. Overnight, they are expected to step into adulthood; no family to fall back on, no safety net.

At Christmas, many receive nothing more than a supermarket voucher from their local authority.

The hardest part is the weeks leading up to Christmas: the office parties, the family WhatsApp groups, the talk of travel plans and traditions.

The start of it all is the Christmas advert. I used to fear the question “What are you doing for Christmas?” because Christmas was a reminder of everything I’d never had and I was too young to carry that burden on that day.

One of the secrets I didn’t tell anyone at that time is that I would find a place on Christmas day to weep. December 25th can feel like the whole world is together - except you.

Nonita, a young care leaver, took her own life a few days after Christmas day. I have no doubt it was connected to the sense of loss on that day.

Care leavers don’t need grand gestures; they need what every young person needs - a door that opens and a place where someone says, “We’re glad you’re here.”

Thirteen years ago, I founded The Christmas Dinners so that no young person leaving care would feel alone on Christmas Day. I was inspired by The Topë Christmas Dinner held in South London in 2012. What began as one gathering in Manchester has grown into a national community effort.

Each Dinner is run by volunteers across the UK, creating a warm, joyful Christmas Day for care leavers.

Last year, around eight hundred young people sat at tables laid for them with intention. They ate, laughed, opened presents and joined in activities. They arrived as strangers and left as part of something.

Today the Gold From the Stone Foundation helps keep that magic alive. We give grants and support to the local groups who run these Dinners, and we work year-round to strengthen the network behind them. This year, the Dinners are needed more than ever.

The cost-of-living crisis has placed enormous pressure on young people who were already struggling. Isolation grows in the cracks left by hardship - but a small act of generosity can change the picture completely.

From the second to the ninth of December, the Gold From the Stone Foundation is part of the Big Give Christmas Challenge. Every donation made through our campaign page will be matched pound for pound, doubling your impact.

If you can, please visit our donation site here

And if donating isn’t possible, you can volunteer: this year, the foundation will help support 19 Christmas Dinners across the country.

Most of us will sit with people we love this Christmas but some young people won’t have anyone to sit with at all. We can’t fix everything, but we can reach out and make sure someone else feels the warmth we so often take for granted.

Christmas is a story of light in the darkest part of the year. When we offer that light to someone else, we change the meaning of the day - for them, and for ourselves. The bottom line is this: we offer a memory so that next Christmas a young adult can look back at the Christmas before and see and feel joy.