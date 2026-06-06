Ronan Whelan riding Christmas Day. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Christmas Day provided Aidan O’Brien with his 12th victory in the Betfred Derby at Epsom.

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The Ballydoyle handler saddled four runners in his pursuit of a dozen triumphs in the blue riband – and the 50th British Classic of his career – with Benvenuto Cellini and Pierre Bonnard the first two in the market. Christmas Day, the mount of Ronan Whelan, was the supposed O’Brien third string, albeit it at a well-supported at 7-1, but he was always perfectly positioned in behind his pacesetting stablemate Action and edged to the front rounding the home turn. While several horses, including his two better-fancied stablemates, struggled to make up ground in the testing conditions, the son of 2012 Derby hero Camelot galloped on strongly to win by two and three-quarter lengths, with Maltese Cross best of the home team in second and James J Braddock third. Read more: Kimi Antonelli edges out Max Verstappen to take Monaco Grand Prix pole Read more: Mirra Andreeva becomes youngest female French Open winner since 1992 after beating Maja Chwalinska in final

A delighted Aidan O'Brien after training Christmas Day to win The Betfred Derby. Picture: Getty

O’Brien said: "He’s done nothing but improve this horse, he’s so genuine and he stays and handles soft ground. "Ronan gave him a beautiful ride, he was so confident on him and I’m delighted for the lads (Coolmore), I couldn’t be happier." On winning 50 Classics he said: "Everyone knows I’m a small part of a big team at Ballydoyle, there’s a lot of people doing lots of jobs, in the offices, on the ground, people I don’t mention. "It’s unbelievable that he’s by Camelot who won the Derby for us as well when Joseph (O’Brien) rode him and Joseph’s horse (James J Braddock) ran well today." Whelan said: "The horse did it so easily, he loved the ground and it felt so effortless for him. I can’t thank everyone enough – Aidan, the whole team, Mr (John) Magnier, the whole Coolmore team.“It hasn’t sunk in. When we were running down the hill I knew I had loads left.

Ronan Whelan celebrates riding Christmas Day to victory. Picture: Getty

"I wish I was as cool a customer as the horse was! He took it all in his stride, he’s a gent and a credit to everyone who has anything to do with him. "It’s very surreal, I knew when the rain came my lad would love it and I had a really good feeling down at the start.“It couldn’t have gone any better – it felt like a bit of work." Whelan is a relatively new addition to the Ballydoyle team and added: "I’m lucky enough I’ve had some big days, but in a first jockey position you feel the pressure a lot more and then it’s a huge burst of emotion and relief. "As jockeys we go through cold spells, but I had a couple of rides for Aidan one weekend and my girlfriend said ‘if two years ago you’d said you were riding for Aidan O’Brien in two Group Ones, would you take it?’ and that is what you want.