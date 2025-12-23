Christmas Day in the UK will be cold and windy but the sun will shine for many, forecasters predict.

Brisk winds picking up from Christmas Eve will make the slightly below-average temperatures feel close to freezing for much of the country, the Met Office said.

The easterly winds, mainly affecting the UK’s south, mean Christmas Day and Boxing Day swimmers could face big waves.

Forecasters are not predicting a white Christmas but there is a very small chance of snow falling in Dartmoor, as afternoon rain showers push into parts of Devon and Cornwall.

December 24 and 25 will be dry and sunny for most with cloudier weather expected in the east.Many will wake up to a frosty Christmas Day morning.

Met Office meteorologist Becky Mitchell said: “It will turn colder from Christmas Eve, with a strong wind across much of England and Wales, so temperatures on the thermometer will be a little bit below average: around 6C or 7C as a max, generally.

