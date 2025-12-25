Warnings are in effect for much of the country with temperatures set to peak at only 6C

Cold weather and high winds are creating a chilly Christmas across the UK with warnings set to come into effect. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Cold weather and high winds are creating a chilly Christmas across the UK with warnings set to come into effect.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a yellow cold health alert from 6pm on Christmas Day until noon on December 27 for South West England. Meanwhile, the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for wind affecting a similar area and much of Wales, which lasts until 11.59pm on Christmas Day. Low temperatures are likely to have minor impacts on health and social care services including "increased use of healthcare services by vulnerable people" and a "greater risk to life of vulnerable people", according to the UKHSA.

The chances of a widespread white Christmas were dashed by Met Office meteorologists. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office said east to north-easterly winds will become particularly strong and gusty during Christmas Day, with peak gusts fairly widely of 45-55mph, but 55-65mph possible along some exposed coasts and to the west of prominent hills. It added that "given the more unusual wind direction, this may lead to some disruption to transport and power supplies" and that "large waves will be an additional hazard on some coasts". Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said Thursday would see "pretty decent" conditions with mainly dry weather. He said: "On Christmas Day there will be a bright start in the south of England and then into Wales as well as the cloud clears. "It will be cloudier further north, but there will be some cloud breaks starting to break through by lunchtime, and some good sunny spells establishing further north as well.