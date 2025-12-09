Christmas dinner will cost a few pence less than last year . Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Christmas dinner will cost a few pence less than last year in some rare good news for consumers as they prepare for festive celebrations, figures show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A turkey and all the trimmings for four will cost an average £32.46 this year, slightly down on last year's £32.57 - which was up 6.5% on the year before, according to market research firm Worldpanel by Numerator, formerly Kantar. The fall comes as overall grocery price inflation held steady at 4.7% over the month to November 30, helped by retailers ramping up promotions in the competition for Christmas shoppers. Some 31.2% of spending was on promoted items, up from 30% this time last year, Worldpanel's data shows. Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Worldpanel, said: "Retailers are pulling out all the stops to win shoppers over as they gear up for one of the most important trading periods of the year. "One in five households tell us that they've been struggling financially and that's been largely consistent over the past two years. "With the cost of living still biting for many this Christmas, just under one third of all spending is on promotion as supermarkets find ways to shield shoppers from the impact of price rises."

Christmas pudding flaming with brandy. Picture: Alamy