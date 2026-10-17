Great kit, tiny shorts and no novelty mugs: The Christmas gift guide for men who like useful things. Picture: LBC

By EJ Ward

From pocket torches and trauma kits to tough watches and travel bags, these Christmas gifts for men make everyday life easier and help when things don’t go to plan.

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There’s a particular kind of Christmas present that looks promising in the box and spends the rest of its life in a drawer. Usually it has been described as “the perfect gift for the man who has everything”, which seems to mean nobody could work out what he actually wanted. I’d rather have something that makes leaving the house a little easier. A bag with room for what I need, shoes suited to a day on my feet, or a small torch that earns its place in a coat pocket when the dog decides the darkest corner of the park needs investigating. Everyday carry, or EDC, is simply the stuff you take with you. Getting it right is mostly about noticing the small things that annoy you and finding something that solves them. There’s a timely reason to think about this, too. The Government is preparing to launch a campaign later this autumn encouraging households to take simple steps to prepare for emergencies. Having some supplies at home and a few useful things with you can make a difference when the power goes off, severe weather disrupts your journey or an ordinary day takes an unexpected turn. A torch, a charged power bank, drinking water and some first-aid supplies are a sensible place to start. You can build up what you need gradually, using things you already own where possible. I’m not suggesting anyone goes full-on prepper, digs a bunker or turns the spare room into a survival warehouse. But failing to prepare is preparing to fail, and there’s a lot to be said for being able to look after yourself and help somebody else while the professionals are on their way. Everyday kit is one part of that; a few days’ essential supplies at home and a plan for your household are another. You certainly don’t need an expensive watch or a premium backpack to be prepared. I’ve tried and enjoyed all the products in the original selection, and have added some longstanding personal favourites here too, alongside the new Canford Automatic that has caught my eye. This guide covers everyday essentials, longer journeys, weekends away and days outdoors, with small stocking fillers and more generous presents. The common thread is usefulness: things you’ll be pleased to have long after the wrapping paper has gone.

Osprey Talon 22 VSN^ Backpack. Picture: LBC

Osprey Talon 22 VSN^ Backpack For the man whose day bag goes everywhere — £180 A daily bag has to accommodate a surprisingly varied life. Laptop and lunch one day, an extra layer and the bits for a night away the next. Osprey’s 22-litre Talon VSN^ takes the brand’s outdoor heritage in a more urban direction, with water-resistant waxed fabric, a padded sleeve for laptops up to 16 inches and separate organisation for smaller essentials. The front shove-it pocket is handy for a layer you want within reach, while side pockets give a bottle somewhere sensible to live. It’s a substantial Christmas present, but one with a straightforward purpose: carrying the things he uses throughout the year. Available here: Osprey

Osprey Ozone Powerhouse. Picture: LBC

Osprey Ozone Powerhouse For the man with a bag full of tangled cables — £35 Somewhere in almost every travel bag is a charging cable wrapped around another charging cable, neither of which is the one you were looking for. The two-litre Ozone Powerhouse gives that small technological disaster a home. Its padded design includes space for a power bank, elastic pockets for cables, an earbuds pocket and an exterior zipped pocket large enough for a passport. It also makes switching bags easier: lift out the pouch and the important bits move together. A particularly sensible gift for anyone who regularly arrives with three chargers and discovers the cable they need is still on the kitchen table. Available here: Osprey

TACCAP Heritage Wax Patrol Cap. Picture: LBC

TACCAP Wax Britannia — £28.99 There’s something about green canvas and brass that looks right with the sort of everyday kit I like. TACCAP’s Wax Britannia brings that combination to a low-profile cap, with heavy cotton canvas, a pre-curved peak and a brushed brass adjustment buckle. It comes lightly waxed for added weather resistance, with the option to build up the finish if you want more protection. The interchangeable front patch adds a bit of personality, while a Union Jack sits at the back. TACCAP is veteran-owned and designs its caps in the UK, and this one has an understated, outdoors feel that fits neatly into a travel bag or a weekend wardrobe. At £28.99, it’s an accessible addition to this guide and an easy present for somebody who already reaches for a cap whenever they leave the house. Pair it with a decent daysack and you’ve got the beginnings of a very useful Christmas haul. Available here

GTC Silkies. Picture: LBC

Gibraltar Trading Company Silkies — typically £35–£40 For the man with nothing to hide. Except, ideally, the essentials. We’ve covered being prepared for almost anything. Gibraltar Trading Company’s silkies raise a separate question: is everybody else prepared for quite this much of your thigh? These are properly short shorts, with a cut that suggests the designer was paid a bonus for every inch of fabric saved. There are camouflage patterns, plain black and rather less discreet options including Tactical Duckies. Camouflage feels optimistic when this much leg is on display. There’s practical thought behind them, too. The MK2 design uses soft, four-way-stretch polyester, an elasticated waistband and a supportive internal lining, with pockets for small essentials. The updated solid-black version also has an internal drawstring and two hand pockets. They take up little room in a travel bag, leaving more space for all the other kit you’ve convinced yourself you need. Just don’t expect them to accommodate the entire contents of this guide. As a Christmas present, they’re a good choice for somebody who enjoys training, travelling light and giving their friends material for the group chat. There’s often seasonal designs, should you want to make the family photograph a talking point. Check the size guide before opening the sealed packaging: hygiene restrictions can affect returns. Confidence, unfortunately, is sold separately. Available here... If you dare

AKU Bellamont shoes. Picture: LBC

AKU Bellamont shoes For the man who explores everywhere on foot — price varies by model The best travel shoes need to cope with the distance between what the map suggests and how much walking you actually do. AKU’s Bellamont family combines the Italian brand’s outdoor background with an understated everyday shape, aimed at travel, commuting and lighter paths. Vibram outsoles are part of the appeal, alongside a materials approach that includes chrome-free nubuck, recycled components and alternative upper options on selected models. Choose the particular version to suit how he travels: waterproof-lined models for wetter days, or another construction if that isn’t a priority. The attraction is a versatile shoe that can earn its luggage space across several parts of a trip. Available here: AKU

Darn Tough socks. Picture: LBC

Darn Tough socks For the man who thinks socks are a disappointing present — price varies by style Go with me on this one... Good socks deserve a better reputation at Christmas. Anyone planning long days on their feet should give them at least as much thought as the shoes going over them. Darn Tough offers merino wool blends and synthetic options, with different heights and cushioning levels for everyday wear, walking and running. The particularly persuasive detail is its lifetime guarantee, which covers worn-out socks through the brand’s warranty process. Choose the style to match his footwear and you have a small present with a useful life beyond Christmas morning. There doesn’t need to be a comedy slogan anywhere near it. Available here: Darn Tough

RED Adventure Waterproof Backpack 30L. Picture: LBC

RED Adventure Waterproof Backpack 30L For the man who goes out whatever the forecast — £114.95 British weather has a habit of finding the gap in your plans. RED’s 30-litre Adventure backpack tackles that with coated recycled nylon, welded seams and a roll-top main compartment designed to keep water out when correctly closed. A removable padded laptop organiser gives it weekday usefulness, while external bottle pockets and a reinforced base suit days outside. Follow RED’s instruction to roll the top four times before fastening, and remember its external pockets have different water-protection ratings. This is the bag for someone whose journey involves a bike, a wet walk or a weekend outdoors, with enough capacity for more than the absolute essentials. Available here: RED Equipment

Cotopaxi Tasra 16L Backpack. Picture: LBC

Cotopaxi Tasra 16L Backpack For the man who prefers to travel light — check current UK price By the time you’ve squeezed onto a packed train and stood on a platform watching the rain, the journey to work can feel grey enough. Cotopaxi’s Colour Your Commute campaign brings a welcome bit of personality to that routine, putting its Del Día daypacks into the everyday world of coffee runs, cycle lanes and crowded carriages. Del Día means “of the day”, and the bags use remnant fabrics to create individual colour combinations, so each one is a little different. It’s an appealing idea for a present: something useful that doesn’t look exactly like everybody else’s. My choice here is the Tasra in Fatigue green, a more understated option alongside those brighter Del Día designs, and one I’ve enjoyed using. Its 16-litre capacity keeps things compact, while a full-opening zip, organisational pockets and a padded 13-inch laptop sleeve make it practical for a lighter commute or a day away. I like that Cotopaxi gives you that choice, from the quieter green of this version to a daypack full of colour. There’s enough uniformity in the working week already; your bag is somewhere you can have a little fun. Available here: Cotopaxi

Decathlon DUFFEL 500 EXTEND, 30–40L For the man who always comes home with more — £34.99 Packing for a weekend away is easy until you add the extra jumper, the spare shoes and whatever you acquire while you’re there. This slate-grey Decathlon duffel expands from 30 to 40 litres, giving it useful flexibility without requiring two separate bags. Padded shoulder straps allow it to be carried on the back, and there are three zipped pockets plus a lockable main zip. At this price, it’s an accessible gift for gym trips, visiting family and short breaks. Anyone planning to fly should check their airline’s actual allowance against the packed bag’s dimensions. Available here: Decathlon Decathlon Commute 900 Roll-Top Backpack For the man whose work bag needs to work harder — £39.99 The Commute 900 offers plenty of everyday practicality for less than £40 at the listed price. Its capacity adjusts from 22 to 29 litres, and nine compartments include somewhere dedicated to a laptop. The black finish is restrained enough for the office, while the roll-top gives some flexibility when the journey home includes more than the journey in. Water-repellent fabric adds protection against light weather, although it shouldn’t be confused with a fully waterproof bag. A useful choice for someone who wants organisation and room to spare without making their work bag a major investment. Available here: Decathlon

Decathlon Commute 900 Roll-Top Backpack. Picture: LBC

The Streamlight XT family. Picture: LBC

Streamlight Wedge XT, MicroStream and Wedge SL For the man who appreciates a proper pocket torch — prices vary I’ve been using a Streamlight MicroStream for years and I love it, so I was really pleased to get the chance to try some of the company’s other torches. There’s something particularly satisfying about a small, useful bit of kit that you keep coming back to, and the MicroStream has long been that for me. A torch is easy to overlook until you need to find something beneath a car seat or negotiate an unlit path, which is when having one to hand makes perfect sense. And when people tell me I can use the flashlight on my phone I cringe inside.

The Streamlight Wedge SL is the latest addition to the range. Picture: LBC

I enjoyed trying the Wedge XT and Wedge SL too, and they give you a couple of different options depending on what you want to carry. The USB-C rechargeable Wedge XT has a flat pocket-friendly body, a tail switch and a 500-lumen high setting. The standard MicroStream keeps things simple with a single AAA battery and a compact body; there’s also a separate USB rechargeable version. The slim Wedge SL uses USB-C charging and offers 100 lumens on its normal high setting, with a temporary 500-lumen boost. Choose according to the space available and how he prefers to power it. Available here: Wedge XT · MicroStream · Wedge SL

Live The Creed EDC Pocket Trauma Kit with Snakestaff Systems ETQ. Picture: LBC

Live The Creed EDC Pocket Trauma Kit with Snakestaff Systems ETQ For the person who wants to be able to help — price varies by configuration I think Live The Creed’s Pocket Trauma Kit is a great bit of kit, particularly with the Snakestaff Systems ETQ tourniquet option. The appeal is having useful medical supplies in a package small enough to make carrying them realistic. The kit includes a bleeding-control dressing, gloves and smaller first-aid items, with a choice of tourniquet. The ETQ’s compact design fits that everyday-carry approach particularly well. It’s something I’d far rather have and never need than wish I’d brought when someone is hurt.

Live The Creed EDC Pocket Trauma Kit with Snakestaff Systems ETQ. Picture: LBC

Being able to help with serious bleeding can matter enormously in the minutes before an ambulance arrives, whether the cause is a road collision, a power-tool accident or another serious injury. But training is vital. Buying the pouch doesn’t give you the skills to deal with trauma: get proper, practical first-aid and bleeding-control training, learn when each item is appropriate and practise with dedicated training equipment. A tourniquet is for life-threatening limb bleeding, not routine cuts. In an emergency, call 999 and follow the call handler’s instructions. A kit paired with a training course would be a particularly thoughtful present. Available here: Live The Creed · Snakestaff Systems

Elliot Brown Holton Professional. Picture: LBC

Elliot Brown Holton Professional For the man who wants a watch he can rely on — from £495 A proper timepiece is an everyday essential for me, and the Elliot Brown Holton is one of my favourites. I like being able to glance at my wrist without reaching for a phone, unlocking it and getting distracted by whatever else is demanding attention. And, in my experience, you can barely be in a room full of military or national security professionals without spotting a few Holtons on wrists. Once you know what you’re looking for, you notice them everywhere. There’s a reason for that following. The British brand developed the Holton Professional with a specialist branch of the British Armed Forces, responding to a requirement for a watch that could handle life in the field. The original 101-001 has a NATO stock number reflecting its military-issued status. That background is part of the attraction, but my enthusiasm is personal: it’s a watch I love, and one I’m very happy to recommend. For somebody who appreciates practical equipment and a proper story behind it, this is a substantial Christmas present with lasting appeal. Elliot Brown Holton Professional Elliot Brown Canford Automatic, NIVO For the man who appreciates a mechanical watch — from £795 Elliot Brown’s new Canford Automatic range deserves a mention too, particularly the NIVO version, which immediately caught my eye. The colour has an interesting history: NIVO stands for Night Invisible Varnish, Orfordness, a camouflage finish developed for night-flying aircraft. On the Canford, that muted colour gives the watch a distinctive character without demanding attention, with a matching Tectuff strap on the 303-A62 model. The automatic movement and sapphire display caseback offer another sort of pleasure for someone who enjoys watches: a mechanical object to appreciate as well as a practical way of telling the time. It’s very much at the generous end of this guide, but if you’re looking for a significant present, this is the version of the new range that would have me lingering over the display cabinet. Elliot Brown Canford Automatic

Elliot Brown Canford Automatic, NIVO. Picture: LBC

Zulu Alpha Polaris watch strap. Picture: LBC

ZA Straps Polaris watch strap For the man whose favourite watch deserves a great strap — £42.99 When it comes to watch straps, the team at ZA are the kings of this world as far as I’m concerned. A strap can change how a watch looks and feels, and it’s a worthwhile gift for somebody who already has a timepiece they love. The British-made Polaris has a low-profile, adjustable design and comes in 20mm and 22mm widths, with a choice of colours and hardware finishes. Check the watch’s lug width before ordering. My combination would be a Holton on a ZA strap. That’s the sort of pairing that makes me feel ready for anything, even if the day’s actual demands turn out to be a commute, a dog walk and finding somewhere for lunch. It’s also a way to give a watch enthusiast something they’ll enjoy without needing the budget for an entirely new watch. I wear my Omegas on a ZA Strap, someone once told me I was mad to have paid £45 for a watch strap, but it's on a watch worth ten times that and I know it won't let me down, plus... They look cool. ZA Straps Polaris

Victorinox Spartan Wood 91mm. Picture: LBC

Victorinox Spartan Wood 91mm For the man who appreciates a tool that earns its keep — £29.99 at Heinnie Haynes I’ve carried a Swiss Army knife for years. About eight years ago I bought the Victorinox Spartan Wood, and it’s had a place in my pocket or bag ever since. It’s a really useful tool, and one of those purchases that quietly becomes part of everyday life. The walnut handles give it a warmth and character I particularly like, while the familiar collection of tools makes it useful for all sorts of small jobs. The Spartan Wood packs ten functions into its compact body, including large and small blades, screwdrivers, a can opener, a bottle opener and a corkscrew. For me, its strongest recommendation is simply how long I’ve kept it around. Eight years later, it still earns its place. The 91mm name refers to the body size, not the blade; the retailer lists a 6.7cm non-locking main blade. Check the rules for where you’re carrying it, particularly when travelling or entering secure venues. Victorinox Spartan Wood at Heinnie Haynes

Plaud Note Pro. Picture: LBC

Plaud Note Pro For the man whose notebook can’t keep up — £169 There’s a familiar moment after a busy conversation when you look at your notes and realise the crucial sentence ends halfway through. Plaud’s credit-card-sized Note Pro combines audio recording with AI transcription and summaries, making it an interesting gift for someone whose working life involves meetings, interviews or ideas they want to capture on the move. The included Starter plan provides 300 transcription minutes a month, with paid plans for heavier use. Its appeal is having a recording to return to and a searchable starting point for the write-up. Important quotes and details still deserve checking against the audio, and confidential work needs an appropriate recording and data-handling policy. Plaud

KEEN Men’s Roam Trail Running Shoe. Picture: LBC

KEEN Men’s Roam Trail Running Shoe For the man whose weekend rarely stays on the pavement — £130 A trip can take in a morning run, a walk through town and an unplanned diversion onto a track. KEEN’s Roam is designed for that mixture of road and trail, with QuantumFoam cushioning, a mesh upper and a rubber outsole with multidirectional lugs. Its Original Fit provides generous room across the forefoot, a useful detail for anyone who finds narrow trainers restrictive. The Magnet/Burnt Brick colourway gives it an everyday look alongside its running purpose. It’s a gift for someone who wants options when they head out, particularly if luggage space makes packing several pairs of trainers unattractive. I really found them comfortable out of the box and are now my go to shows for running. Available here: KEEN

air up Click, Lagoon Green, 600ml For the man who could do with drinking more water — £25 A water bottle only earns its place in a bag if somebody actually uses it. The air up approach adds scent pods that create a perception of flavour while the drink itself remains plain water. This 600ml Tritan version comes in Lagoon Green, with a one-click opening and a lightweight design intended for still water. It’s an interesting option for someone who finds ordinary water uninspiring and wants a bottle for the desk, gym or commute. Factor the replacement pods into the gift, because those are what provide the distinctive experience and bring an ongoing cost. Available here: air up

Igloo Trailmate 25 Qt Cooler. Picture: LBC

Igloo Trailmate 25 Qt Cooler For the man who takes his days out seriously — £174.99 The Trailmate is firmly in road-trip and camping territory, with a hard-sided body, thick insulated walls and a substantial carry handle. Igloo lists capacity for up to 38 cans, although ice takes up some of that space too. Cup holders in the lid, a built-in bottle opener and a drain plug make sense for picnics, campsite meals and long days outdoors. It’s a bigger, bulkier gift than the pocket kit elsewhere here, so buy it for someone who will actually load it into the car and use it. A cold drink at the end of a long day is a perfectly respectable bit of forward planning. Available at Igloo