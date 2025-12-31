For me, Christmas used to mean movie days and catching up my family who live across London.

This year, however, it looks a little different.

I’ll be spending the season working across bars, restaurants, and festive events, the kind of settings where the music is lively and the pace doesn’t seem to slow down.

So far this month, I’ve poured drinks, cleared glasses, chatted with customers, and at times, I've found myself in the middle of the Christmas cheer, albeit with strangers.

Yes, the cost of living has changed everything, and bills bite harder in my flat, pay packets don't stretch as far, and time off feels like a luxury. But I’ve come to see that working through this season isn’t just about getting by, it’s also about showing what my generation is made of.

I think we're pretty adaptable, resourceful, and when it comes to making extra money when it's needed, endlessly creative, both online and in person.

A few years ago, I might have worked extra shifts for extra spending money, now it’s more about stability. Yet even in that reality, there’s pride. Every glass I've carried or customer served adds up to something bigger, a sense of progress for me personally.

Thanks to platforms that process pay in real time, I can actually see the results of my work building straight away. There’s something empowering about finishing a shift and knowing that my effort and time instantly count and that I can move money where it’s needed without waiting weeks for payday.

Although I spend most of my time on my feet serving others, I’m quietly building something in the background too, a small hospitality business that I hope will grow into a full-time venture. For now, every shift is a kind of research opportunity. I watch how venues run, how staff work together, how small details make or break a guest’s experience.

Not everyone sees it this way, of course, and I've spoken to others who do begrudge the shifts even though they do them, but the gig economy has its silver linings. If you’re willing to put in the effort, the work is there, and when I want to, I can pick up an extra shift or carve out a few days to focus on my business idea.

It’s a kind of freedom that doesn’t always come with a 9-to-5 job and along the way, I’ve learned to be quicker on my feet, better with people, and calmer when things don’t go to plan, skills that I know will serve me long after this festive season ends.

Of course, there’s still a bigger picture to fix, fairer pay, more security, and real recognition for the people who keep businesses running during their busiest months, but I appreciate change doesn’t happen overnight.

This year, my Christmas might not come with days off or long lazy mornings, but it will come with stories, smiles, and a bit more financial breathing space. And honestly, that feels like its own kind of gift. Times are tough, but those of us choosing to work through it are proof that resilience, optimism, and quiet ambition can still shine through even the busiest December nights.

____________________

Thamina Begum is 27 and lives in London.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk