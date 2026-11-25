Organisers Rowland Attractions said it was "gutted" things had not gone "as planned"

Visitors and vendors were disappointed to see that the event did not match what was advertised. Picture: Global

By Georgia Rowe

The organisers of a Christmas market in Cornwall have cancelled all bookings and promised to refund vendors following extensive backlash over its use of AI-generated promotional materials.

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Promotional images showed a Christmas market hall dressed with festive decor, gift stalls, fairy lights draped from the ceiling and a red carpet throughout. But visitors’ photographs painted a starkly different picture: a bare warehouse with sparsely decorated trees, few vendors and buckets placed beneath a leaking ceiling. In a message posted to its social media on Tuesday, organisers Rowland Attractions said it was "gutted" things had not gone "as planned". Read more: AI on the ball: Virtual John Motson to commentate in FC 27 video game Read more: Driving instructor ‘horrified’ after videos stolen and cloned with 'sexualised' AI deepfake to promote OnlyFans account

The warehouse featured minimal decoration. Picture: Facebook

AI-generated material used to promote the event. Picture: Facebook

"The criticism we have faced and the words that have been seen on social media and across the news make us look at the world slightly differently. "Kindness and compassion goes out of the window so easily to knock something that people don’t care to understand the full story of. "As a result of this, we are going to cancel and refund all current and future bookings and Kernow Christmas Market will take no further bookings for 2026. "Any current bookings will be fully refunded and if any traders wish to continue to trade they must book direct with Pool Market." The event-organisers added that it was "a small, family-run business that started many years ago" in Cornwall and had wanted to "do a good deed and bring a little festive magic into Pool Market".

Vendors paid £30 to sell their crafts at the event. Picture: Facebook

Social media users were quick to point out the disparity between the promotional materials and the real event. "It's like the Wonka event all over again," one Facebook user pointed out. The 'Wonka event' refers to the viral Willy's Chocolate Experience - a widely ridiculed Charlie and the Chocolate Factory event that took place in Glasgow, Scotland, in February 2024. Organised by House of Illuminati, the £35-per-ticket attraction used AI-generated images to promote a magical candy land to visitors. Instead, visitors found a sparsely decorated warehouse with a half-inflated bouncy castle. Angry parents demanded refunds, with some even calling the police, and the event was shut down just hours after it first opened.

The Willy Wonka Experience in February 2024. Picture: Facebook