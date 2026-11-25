Christmas market organisers cancel all bookings and promise refunds after AI-generated posters failed to live up to reality of 'cold warehouse'
Organisers Rowland Attractions said it was "gutted" things had not gone "as planned"
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The organisers of a Christmas market in Cornwall have cancelled all bookings and promised to refund vendors following extensive backlash over its use of AI-generated promotional materials.
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Promotional images showed a Christmas market hall dressed with festive decor, gift stalls, fairy lights draped from the ceiling and a red carpet throughout.
But visitors’ photographs painted a starkly different picture: a bare warehouse with sparsely decorated trees, few vendors and buckets placed beneath a leaking ceiling.
In a message posted to its social media on Tuesday, organisers Rowland Attractions said it was "gutted" things had not gone "as planned".
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"The criticism we have faced and the words that have been seen on social media and across the news make us look at the world slightly differently.
"Kindness and compassion goes out of the window so easily to knock something that people don’t care to understand the full story of.
"As a result of this, we are going to cancel and refund all current and future bookings and Kernow Christmas Market will take no further bookings for 2026.
"Any current bookings will be fully refunded and if any traders wish to continue to trade they must book direct with Pool Market."
The event-organisers added that it was "a small, family-run business that started many years ago" in Cornwall and had wanted to "do a good deed and bring a little festive magic into Pool Market".
Social media users were quick to point out the disparity between the promotional materials and the real event.
"It's like the Wonka event all over again," one Facebook user pointed out.
The 'Wonka event' refers to the viral Willy's Chocolate Experience - a widely ridiculed Charlie and the Chocolate Factory event that took place in Glasgow, Scotland, in February 2024.
Organised by House of Illuminati, the £35-per-ticket attraction used AI-generated images to promote a magical candy land to visitors.
Instead, visitors found a sparsely decorated warehouse with a half-inflated bouncy castle.
Angry parents demanded refunds, with some even calling the police, and the event was shut down just hours after it first opened.
Rowland Attractions have promised stallholders, who paid a fee of £30 to sell their goods at the market, a full refund.
Speaking directly to traders, the event organisers said: "We understand the pressure and stress this must cause for all of you and we are very open to discussing options and supporting where we can.
"We apologise for the inconvenience caused and none of this takes away the greatness of your products and the effort you put into your trade."
Another Facebook user said: "As soon as I saw the AI adverts, I knew a car crash was coming."
Meanwhile, one craft maker shared his perspective as a potential vendor: "It's more luck than judgement that I didn't end up trading there, as they insisted on full weekends and not individual days.
"My heart goes out to any genuine crafters who put their heart and soul into their Creations.
"Also at £30 its not cheap, there are other markets on par, or cheaper than this."