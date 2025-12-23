Nothing gets you in the mood for Christmas quite like a wander through a festive market.

The smell of mulled wine drifting through the air, people munching on churros and mince pies, classic Christmas tunes blaring out over speakers, and... as I found, AI-generated artwork being sold at a high price.

My experience of Christmas markets is limited to those held in my hometown every year, where smaller independent businesses showcase their very own products.

It’s usually a great place to pick up unique presents for loved ones and support local traders.

My expectations for London's Christmas markets were much higher, but I anticipated a similar sort of set-up.

Imagine my surprise when I walked around multiple markets and discovered, in fact, that there was little originality in the products being sold, and that AI artwork was being sold to unsuspecting visitors and tourists.

One stall that sold only artwork had a mixture of what looked to be low-quality rip-offs from other artists and work that had all the hallmarks of an AI piece.

I asked the vendor where he got his art from and he said it comes from an unnamed “supplier.” Some of the prints I looked at seemed pixelated and, to my eye, could have simply been just printed out from a photo online.

For the price of just £12 for a small poster or £16 for a large poster, you could have your very own 'work of art' that has every chance of being a printout off the internet.

One print I saw was exactly the same as one that had been advertised to me on social media by the actual artist.