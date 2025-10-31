All the Christmas and New Year bank holiday dates for 2025
What day is Christmas, how many sleeps, and when is Black Friday?
Debenhams has stolen a march on its rivals by releasing a Christmas advert in October - before Bonfire Night or even Halloween.
Listen to this article
Olivia Attwood and Peter Crouch star in the 2025 advert, which went live this week, ahead even of next week’s Firework’s Night.
If you are losing track of time, and who isn’t, here are some key dates for 2025 - and make sure as well to look out for the dates of when schools break up.
And remember that, no matter what you hear, you do not have to call it 'Winterval' these days!
Read also: Prince William's hilarious joke about Prince Louis delights Royals fans at Sandringham
Read also: Thousands of Christmas train journeys to be disrupted by engineering work
How many sleeps until Christmas 2025?
From today (October 31) there will be 55 sleeps until Christmas Day.
What day is Christmas in 2025?
Christmas Day, December 25, falls on a Thursday this year.
For the years ahead:
- 2026: Friday,
- 2027: Saturday,
- 2028: Monday,
- 2029: Tuesday,
- 2030: Wednesday
What other national holidays are there over Christmas?
Christmas Day is a bank holiday in the UK. The full list is:
- Thursday, December 25 (Christmas Day),
- Friday, December 26 (Boxing Day),
- Thursday, January 1 (New Year’s Day)
In Scotland there is also a bank holiday on Friday, January 2.
When is Black Friday in 2025?
Black Friday is on November 28 - in about one month’s time.
It is the Friday that follows the American celebration of Thanksgiving and is one of the US’s busiest shopping days of the year.
For the past decade, Black Friday has been creeping into the British shopping calendar and sees shops and suppliers heavily discounting many items.