Debenhams has stolen a march on its rivals by releasing a Christmas advert in October - before Bonfire Night or even Halloween.

Olivia Attwood and Peter Crouch star in the 2025 advert, which went live this week, ahead even of next week’s Firework’s Night.

If you are losing track of time, and who isn’t, here are some key dates for 2025 - and make sure as well to look out for the dates of when schools break up.

And remember that, no matter what you hear, you do not have to call it 'Winterval' these days!

