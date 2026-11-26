When is the last Christmas delivery dates in 2026?
Your deadlines for ordering presents and sending Christmas cards this year
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Royal Mail has released its dates for when the last post should be sent to arrive in time for Christmas this year.
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With December 25 now less than one month away, and Black Friday fast approaching, it is the season to be thinking about sending gifts and cards.
Royal Mail has recently said that it will scrap its second class delivery service on Saturdays from 2027, with a report being published that it had missed its targets for sending post via both services.
Regulator Ofcom last year gave the green light to Royal Mail’s plans to scale back second class letter deliveries.
Its chief executive Andrew Cochrane said: “Moving ahead with reform will make a real difference to Royal Mail’s quality of service, supporting the delivery of a reliable, efficient and financially sustainable postal service for our customers across the UK.”
Royal Mail has also said it is set to axe 2,500 jobs as part of a "significant transformation” as the business implements universal service reform and adapts to a rapidly changing market.
Here are its key dates for Christmas 2026.
Final dates for second class post
Parcels and cards sent second class, and the signed-for second class service, must be posted on Friday, December 18 at the latest to ensure delivery by Christmas Eve.
Royal Mail Tracked 48 service has a deadline, one day later, on Saturday, December 19.
Final dates for first class post
All first class, first class signed for and Royal Mail Tracked 24 post must be sent on or before Monday, December 21, to make it on time.
There is one more opportunity if you missed this, with Special Delivery Guaranteed having a deadline on Wednesday, December 23.
If you order gifts from services such as Amazon Prime, or similar, there might also be the potential for the private service to deliver on time if the order is made within Christmas week.