As the Christmas period arrives and our to-do lists keep growing, it’s no surprise that many Brits are finding AI increasingly appealing.

New Royal Mail research shows that almost half of Brits are planning to use AI for festive preparations. From suggesting thoughtful Christmas card messages to helping find a present for the person you always struggle to buy for, AI has quietly become the digital elf we didn’t know we needed.

Adding personality, not replacing it

While some see AI as cold, this year, people are using it to add personality to their Christmas traditions, such as sending cards. Instead of relying on generic templates, families can turn to online tools for inspiration. This helps the nearly one in five Brits who say they don’t know what to write in cards, with the figure rising to 31 per cent among 18–24-year-olds. For men, who are 67 per cent more likely than women to use AI for festive well-wishes, there’s no shame in using it as a springboard for ideas.

As a bonus, Royal Mail’s research found that 74 per cent say handwritten cards still matter, and 78 per cent think they’re more meaningful than digital greetings, yet 90 per cent of over-55s wouldn’t notice if a card was AI-assisted. So, if AI helps get the card sent and brings a smile to your nan’s face, it’s serving its purpose perfectly.

AI is particularly useful for helping with family Christmas plans and keeping children entertained over the school holidays. Many people are also using it to write quick poems for kids’ stockings, plan scavenger hunts around the house, craft personalised stories featuring family members, come up with cracker jokes and Christmas songs, and even generate Elf on the Shelf ideas. These small touches help make Christmas feel personal, creative, and fun.

Taking the stress out of festive planning

AI can transform your Christmas admin efforts, especially when it comes to menu and party planning. According to Royal Mail’s research, AI is most likely to be used for researching gifts, festive party ideas, and decoration inspiration. It can suggest dishes that cater for everyone’s dietary needs without the hassle of scanning ingredients in packed supermarket aisles. On days when creativity is low, it helps brainstorm; when time is short or plans change at the last minute, it can quickly source what you need.

As a practical tip, using AI’s voice feature can help produce more tailored, nuanced, and natural responses, as it recognises tone and sentiment.

It’s also worth remembering that AI isn’t always about change or the “new.” It can be used to rediscover nostalgic childhood recipes and to pass traditions on to the next generation. People shouldn’t be afraid of AI; leaning on it for support gives them back time and energy to focus on what really matters: spending time with family and friends.

Used thoughtfully, AI doesn’t replace the human touch - it supports it. Most importantly, it gives back what matters most during the festive season: time. Whether it lifts the burden of logistical planning, helps bring forgotten traditions back to life, or sparks ideas for personalised festive content, AI can be a tool to focus on what really counts - spending it with friends and family.

Georgie Barrat is a Technology Journalist & Broadcaster.

