Rail passengers could face travel chaos this Christmas as workers are set to strike across four consecutive days over the festive period.

CrossCountry rail workers are set to walk out next month - threatening to cause disruption for shoppers, football fans, and those who need to travel to see family over the busy Christmas season.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said members are to strike on December 6, 13, 20 and 27 amid a long-running pay dispute.

CrossCountry is yet to confirm how the strike will impact services, but most or all are expected to be cancelled with the operator likely to run a limited timetable.

The company typically carries around 100,000 passengers a day.

Meanwhile, many passengers on 27 December had been relying on CrossCountry to make journeys around closures on Network Rail.

RMT General Secretary Eddie Dempsey said: “CrossCountry has not dealt with the core issues in this dispute and has come back with a proposal that is worse than what was already on the table.

Read more: Airport rail passengers will no longer be fined for trying to pay by contactless

Read more: Passengers face second day of delays after train derailment caused by landslip