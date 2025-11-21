Christmas rail strikes to cause travel chaos as workers plan four-date walkout
Shoppers, football fans, and those needing to travel to see family members will likely face significant disruption.
Rail passengers could face travel chaos this Christmas as workers are set to strike across four consecutive days over the festive period.
CrossCountry rail workers are set to walk out next month - threatening to cause disruption for shoppers, football fans, and those who need to travel to see family over the busy Christmas season.
The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said members are to strike on December 6, 13, 20 and 27 amid a long-running pay dispute.
CrossCountry is yet to confirm how the strike will impact services, but most or all are expected to be cancelled with the operator likely to run a limited timetable.
The company typically carries around 100,000 passengers a day.
Meanwhile, many passengers on 27 December had been relying on CrossCountry to make journeys around closures on Network Rail.
RMT General Secretary Eddie Dempsey said: “CrossCountry has not dealt with the core issues in this dispute and has come back with a proposal that is worse than what was already on the table.
“Our members are still facing unresolved staffing shortages, unfair pay outcomes and broken commitments. RMT members have been left with no choice but to take strike action.
“The company must return with a serious offer that meets the commitments it has already made and treats our members with the fairness and respect they deserve.”
The last Saturday before Christmas is a notoriously busy time to travel as thousands head across the country to see their relatives.
Trains on the first Saturday after Christmas are also typically heaving with passengers heading back home after Christmas Day and Boxing Day - with the first trains running on many lines since Christmas Eve.
On Boxing Day, most train operators will have no service.
But there will be a very limited train service operated by a small number of train operators, including Chiltern Railways, London Overground, Merseyrail, ScotRail, Southern and Stansted Express.
CrossCountry managing director Shiona Rolfe said: "We are disappointed for our customers that the RMT has announced further industrial action.
“We've worked hard to make a fair and reasonable offer that addresses the key points raised in this dispute, and we've made meaningful progress in negotiations.”
The operator vowed to reach an agreement that avoids disruption for passengers in the busy Christmas period. “We are ready to continue talks at any time,” Ms Rolfe said.