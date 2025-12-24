The Royal Family has some strict and deeply rooted traditions, and these are even applied to how they celebrate Christmas, with a tight schedule having already begun.

King Charles is said to be coordinating proceedings at the Sandringham estate, having already recorded his Christmas address - which is set to air on TV tomorrow.

The Monarch will not be joined by his brother Andrew, the former prince having been grounded at the Royal Lodge in Windsor as he remains the centre of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Andrew might only have his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson for company on Christmas Day, as his daughter Princess Beatrice is said to have snubbed an invitation from her parents.

Charles’s son Prince Harry is also likely to stay in the US with his wife Meghan.

However, the King and Queen Camilla will be joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as their children. Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie will be there, as will Princess Anne and her children, including Zara and her husband Mike Tindall.

This is what they have to look forward to and the one rule that must be followed.