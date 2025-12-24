The Christmas Eve rule that Royals attending Sandringham must follow
Royals arriving in Norfolk on Christmas Eve must not be late
The Royal Family has some strict and deeply rooted traditions, and these are even applied to how they celebrate Christmas, with a tight schedule having already begun.
King Charles is said to be coordinating proceedings at the Sandringham estate, having already recorded his Christmas address - which is set to air on TV tomorrow.
The Monarch will not be joined by his brother Andrew, the former prince having been grounded at the Royal Lodge in Windsor as he remains the centre of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
Andrew might only have his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson for company on Christmas Day, as his daughter Princess Beatrice is said to have snubbed an invitation from her parents.
Charles’s son Prince Harry is also likely to stay in the US with his wife Meghan.
However, the King and Queen Camilla will be joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as their children. Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie will be there, as will Princess Anne and her children, including Zara and her husband Mike Tindall.
This is what they have to look forward to and the one rule that must be followed.
Christmas Eve
Guests arrive in the morning at Sandringham on Christmas Eve ahead of a formal lunch.
As anyone who has seen the 2021 film Spencer will know, arriving on Christmas Eve comes with one rule… Do not be late!
Royal writer Robert Jobson told Hello: "There's an unspoken rule for guests: do not arrive late. There is no grace period."
Once they have arrived, guests must then weigh themselves on an old-fashioned scale. The fun comes in seeing how much weight has been gained by the end of the merriment.
There is a less formal schedule in the afternoon, when a few in the household often go for a walk, before afternoon tea - which must begin at 5pm, sharp.
In more of a Germanic than Anglo tradition, the Royal Family exchange presents on Christmas Eve - something that Prince Albert is said to have started.
Christmas Day
According to Hello, the day begins with a private service in a Sandringham chapel - which the public does not see - before the more famous occasion at St Mary Magdalene Church.
After their walkabout from this second service, the Windsors will have a Christmas lunch with several courses. The King is reportedly insistent on paper hats, found in crackers, being worn, although it is not known if he is so keen for all to watch his speech come 3pm.
The rest of the day is spent playing games and is conducted in a less formal manner.