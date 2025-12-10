Christmas travel plans could be thrown into turmoil as Scandinavian Airlines workers threaten strike action over the festive period - raising fears that thousands may miss out on Lapland holidays.

Cabin crew working for Scandinavian Airlines Services (SAS) at Heathrow are threatening a series of strikes in a dispute over pay.

Members of Unite are threatening to walk out on December 22, 23, 24 and 26.

SAS, based in Solna, Sweden, serves Kittilä and Rovaniemi airports near Finnish Lapland - popular with Brits on festive getaways hoping to see Santa.

The airline also flies to hubs in Copenhagen, Stockholm, and Oslo, especially during the winter season for the northern lights and Christmas markets.

