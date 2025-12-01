Shoppers have been reminded to show ‘patience, kindness and consideration’ to retail staff over the festive season.

Scots have been urged to "shop kind" in a joint message from a retail industry body and the union Usdaw.

Polling published earlier this year by the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) found one in six Scots had witnessed abuse of shop staff in the past 12 months, while Usdaw's latest survey shows more than two-thirds of retail workers were abused by customers in the past year.

Last week, the SRC and Usdaw met with Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes to unveil a "'tis the season to ShopKind" poster as part of an industry campaign to urge shoppers to consider their behaviour, as levels of shoplifting and abuse towards shop staff increases.

Retail is Scotland's largest private sector employer with 235,000 people directly working in the industry, and shoppers are reminded that everyone is working extra hard to keep shelves stocked and to deliver products on time during the period of increased trade.

The campaign urges shoppers to create "a friendly and enjoyable environment for other customers and workers this Christmas", by exhibiting "patience, kindness and consideration".