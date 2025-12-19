Traffic in the run-up to Christmas is expected to peak on Friday with about 24.4 million cars expected on the UK's roads. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Traffic in the run-up to Christmas is expected to peak on Friday with about 24.4 million cars expected on the UK's roads.

The AA, which produced the estimate, predicted this year will see the busiest Christmas getaway on record, continuing an upwards trend since the relaxing of coronavirus travel restrictions. A survey of more than 10,000 AA members suggested most drivers will stay local on Friday. Nearly two-thirds (65 per cent) of respondents said they will embark on a car journey of up to 50 miles. Only 5 per cent said they would drive for 51-100 miles, and 2 per cent plan to exceed 100 miles.

The poll also suggested that visiting family and friends is the main reason for car travel in the festive period, followed by shopping and work. The AA said the results indicate there will likely be congestion around retail hotspots and motorway interchanges. Some of the locations believed to be at high-risk for jams include: The M8 between Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The M60 near the Trafford Centre, Greater Manchester.

The M5/M6 interchange near Birmingham.

The M25 near Heathrow airport, west London.

The M25 near Bluewater, Kent.

The M4/M5 interchange near Bristol. Meanwhile, mapping and location technology company TomTom issued a warning over "severe" traffic on Saturday, when many people will embark on last-minute shopping trips or getaways to loved ones. Its analysis of the Saturday before Christmas Day last year found Edinburgh was the UK's most congested city, with journeys taking an average of 50.1 per cent longer compared with free-flowing traffic. The Scottish capital had a sustained period of jams between noon and 4pm. London was the second most congested city, with journeys of 10km (6.2 miles) taking more than 40 minutes in the early evening. Manchester was in third place, followed by Birmingham and Sheffield.

TomTom traffic expert Andy Marchant said: "This year's super Saturday is set to spark a surge in traffic across the UK, as last-minute shoppers and festive travellers hit the roads.". Picture: Alamy