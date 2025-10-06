Passengers are being urged by Network Rail to check online journey planners as major disruption looms

Affected routes include lines serving London Waterloo and the Cambridge area, between Leeds and York, and the West Coast Main Line. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Many of the UK’s busiest railway lines will be disrupted over the festive period because of engineering work, affecting thousands of passengers.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Many of the UK’s busiest railway lines will be disrupted over the festive period because of engineering work, affecting thousands of passengers. Affected routes include lines serving London Waterloo and the Cambridge area, between Leeds and York, and the West Coast Main Line (WCML), Network Rail announced. The Government-owned company said it will invest more than £130 million through work taking place during the days around Christmas and New Year. It insisted this is the “best time” for it to conduct major projects because of the drop in passenger numbers, as commuter and business travel diminishes. Read More: Drone sightings cause travel chaos at two major European airports - as police probe 'link'

Eurostar services busy between Christmas New Year at St Pancras International station, December 2024. Picture: Alamy

Passengers are being urged by Network Rail to check online journey planners, and reminded that “booking ahead is essential as some lines will be very busy”. Several sections of the WCML will be disrupted. Between Christmas Day and January 5, no trains will operate between Milton Keynes and Rugby to enable a track junction to be replaced at Hanslope, Buckinghamshire. The replacement of a bridge above the M6 dating back to the 1960s means there will be no services between Preston and Carlisle between New Year’s Eve and January 15. There will also be no trains between Carlisle and Lockerbie between New Year’s Day and January 7 because of signalling work. Elsewhere on the network, there will be no trains between Leeds and York between Christmas Day and January 26.

Passengers wait for their trains at the King's Cross Station in London, 2024. Picture: Alamy

No trains will run between Cambridge North, Cambridge, Bury St Edmunds and Stansted Airport between Christmas Day and January 5. London Waterloo, one of the UK’s busiest stations, will be closed to trains between Christmas Day and December 28, and will have a reduced timetable between December 29 and January 4. In Scotland, there will be no trains between Dalmuir and Balloch/Helensburgh Central, or between Glasgow Queen Street and Crianlarich, between Christmas Eve and January 2. Some 95% of Britain’s railways will be unaffected by engineering work, Network Rail said. But, as usual, the entire network will shut down on Christmas Day. Most operators will also run no trains on Boxing Day, but a handful will have a very limited timetable.

Passengers wait for their trains at the King's Cross Station in London. Picture: Alamy