Outrage as village Christmas tree cut down just hours after lights switched on in 'act of mindless vandalism'
A Christmas tree that has stood in a village for more than a decade has been cut down just hours after its lights were switched on.
Listen to this article
The tree in Shotton Colliery, Co Durham, was chopped down between 10pm and 11pm on Wednesday, causing "huge upset", according to Durham Police.
The force, which believes it was felled deliberately, is appealing for witnesses to come forward.
'Huge upset'
Pc David Allan, from Peterlee Neighbourhood Police Team, said: "This was a disgusting act of mindless vandalism, which has caused huge upset throughout the village at a time when our community should be coming together.
Read more: UK launches new Military Intelligence Services as hostile activity against Britain surges by more than 50 percent
Read more: Councillors 'pelted with eggs' by balaclava-wearing crowd during asylum meeting
"We are treating this incident extremely seriously, and we will deal with anyone responsible as robustly as the law allows.
"This behaviour has no place in our community. Someone knows something - please help us find who is responsible."
Anyone with information, including CCTV or doorbell footage, is asked to contact Pc Allan via email at david.allan2@durham.police.uk, quoting crime reference number CRI00653425.