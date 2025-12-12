A Christmas tree that has stood in a village for more than a decade has been cut down just hours after its lights were switched on.

The tree in Shotton Colliery, Co Durham, was chopped down between 10pm and 11pm on Wednesday, causing "huge upset", according to Durham Police.

The force, which believes it was felled deliberately, is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

'Huge upset'

Pc David Allan, from Peterlee Neighbourhood Police Team, said: "This was a disgusting act of mindless vandalism, which has caused huge upset throughout the village at a time when our community should be coming together.