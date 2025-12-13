Two men have been arrested after a Christmas tree which had stood in a village for more than 10 years was cut down, police have said.

The tree was felled sometime between 10pm and 11pm on Wednesday in Shotton Colliery, County Durham, just hours after the Christmas lights were switched on.

A 26-year-old man is being remanded into custody and in the process of being charged with criminal damage, the Peterlee Neighbourhood Policing Team said on Friday.

The second man, 23, has been released under investigation.

Shotton Residents Association chairman Steve Maitland said on Friday the tree had been put up as a memorial for First World War soldiers.

He said members of the public were making a sleeve for the tree's base, so they could bolt back up as quickly as possible, "just to tide us over for Christmas".

