The parents of 15-year-old Christoforos Nicolaou who took his own life have warned of the dangers of the internet. Picture: Christoforos Charity Foundation

By Fraser Knight

The parents of a 15-year-old boy who took his own life in a sick online challenge have warned of the dangers posed by the internet to young people.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Christoforos Nicolaou had been targeted as part of an online network of teenage boys making a game of coercing victims as young as nine into extremely harmful behaviour. The teen faced 50 days of torment and challenges before he tragically killed himself. George Nicolaou and his wife Areti, from Cheshunt, found their son dead in his bedroom in March 2022. Speaking to LBC for Online Safety Day, they said: “We found him with an earpiece in his ear and the phone on the floor. “We picked up his phone and at that moment a message came through that said, ‘are you dead?’. “He was murdered. He was pushed to complete his final challenge, and why do I say that? "Because at 8.21pm he submitted his school homework online and by 9.35pm he was gone.”

Christoforos Nicolaou died after being targeted online. Picture: Christoforos Charity Foundation

Holding back tears, Christopher’s mum Areti told LBC: “Two days before it all happened, we booked a ticket to go to Greece and his worry was that his exams were coming and he would need to study.” Christopher’s parents described how his behaviour had changed in the weeks leading up to his death, as he was made to complete a set of tasks under the threat of his family being killed. They included Christopher being told to eat cereal in a set timeframe, not sleep all night, watch a gory horror film and tamper with the home security system. George said: “As a parent, I was none the wiser. I had no idea how games work and when I’d ask him who are you talking to, he’d say ‘my friend’. “As far as we were concerned a friend is someone you know but obviously later, we found out they're not friends in reality.” George and Areti have now set up a charity in their son’s name to help educate children and parents around online safety, called the Christoforos Charity Foundation.

Christoforos Nicolaou was found unconscious on the floor of his room. Picture: Christoforos Charity Foundation

The National Crime Agency has raised concerns about this so-called Com - short for community - networks, describing them as one of the country’s biggest criminal threats; second only to the small boats crisis. The network is a series of group chats which recruit members and encourage them to commit crimes, in return for notoriety, or clout. Cases in the UK have increased fivefold since 2023, driven by members across the English-speaking world. It has prompted Britain’s NCA to join forces with the world’s most powerful intelligence agency, the FBI, to try and make sense of and tackle the growing and international threat. A leading campaign group has told us new online safety laws in Britain are 'poorly placed’ to mitigate the harm Com groups cause, claiming their warnings to the government over the past 18 months have ‘fallen on deaf ears’.