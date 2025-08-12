A former priest accused of rape while he led a "cult" was seen by surrounded by attractive women in lingerie at his home, a court has heard.

Christopher Brain, 68, from Wilmslow, Cheshire, was the leader of evangelical movement the Nine O'Clock Service (NOS), part of the Church of England, in Sheffield between 1986 and 1995.

He denies one count of rape and 36 counts of indecent assault between 1981 and 1995 against 13 women.

Prosecutors say NOS became a cult where Brain abused his position to sexually assault a "staggering number" of women followers, exerting control over their lives and ostracising them from friends and family.

Inner London Crown Court previously heard that a "homebase team" - referred to as "the Lycra Lovelies" or "the Lycra Nuns" - was set up to "care for" Brain, with witnesses reporting seeing the defendant surrounded by attractive women in lingerie at his home looking after his needs.

Brain told jurors earlier this month that this was "completely untrue".

Previously, jurors were played a recorded police interview with one complainant, who described being “trapped” in a controlling relationship with Brain after joining the NOS community in the late 1980s.