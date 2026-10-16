A man who broke into a 13-year-old girl's bedroom wearing all black clothes, a balaclava and latex gloves has been jailed for 23 years for a slew of offences.

Police described Buxey's crimes as "immensely distressing" for both the victim and family.

In June, Christopher Buxey, 43, of Privett Place, Gosport broke into the home of a family known to him in Rogate, Sussex, in the early hours.

Inside the home, the girl awoke to find a man in her bedroom, standing over her bed wearing all black clothing, balaclava to cover his face and black latex gloves.

He was also holding pre-looped cable ties and had a further ten prepared ties attached to a carabiner on his belt.

Her parents were alerted to Buxey’s intrusion by the girl’s screams.

After rushing to her bedroom to find their daughter lying in bed kicking at the unidentified intruder, they immediately called the police.

Buxey attempted to escape the address assaulting the girl’s parents in the process, however they detained him until officers arrived shortly after, during this time he identified himself to the family.

Officers swiftly arrested Buxey and held him in police custody.