Balaclava-clad man who broke into teen girl's bedroom wielding duct tape and cable ties jailed for slew of offences
The girl awoke to find Christopher Buxey, 43, in her bedroom, standing over her bed wearing all black clothing, balaclava to cover his face and black latex gloves.
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A man who broke into a 13-year-old girl's bedroom wearing all black clothes, a balaclava and latex gloves has been jailed for 23 years for a slew of offences.
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Police described Buxey's crimes as "immensely distressing" for both the victim and family.
In June, Christopher Buxey, 43, of Privett Place, Gosport broke into the home of a family known to him in Rogate, Sussex, in the early hours.
Inside the home, the girl awoke to find a man in her bedroom, standing over her bed wearing all black clothing, balaclava to cover his face and black latex gloves.
He was also holding pre-looped cable ties and had a further ten prepared ties attached to a carabiner on his belt.
Her parents were alerted to Buxey’s intrusion by the girl’s screams.
After rushing to her bedroom to find their daughter lying in bed kicking at the unidentified intruder, they immediately called the police.
Buxey attempted to escape the address assaulting the girl’s parents in the process, however they detained him until officers arrived shortly after, during this time he identified himself to the family.
Officers swiftly arrested Buxey and held him in police custody.
During a search of the address, it was revealed that Buxey had forced open a downstairs door to enter the home.
Officers seized roll of duct tape, a torch Buxey had left on the floor by the girl’s bed and a multitool with a hammer left on her pillow.
A rucksack belonging to Buxey was also found in the room containing similar items.
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Buxey was later charged with attempted kidnap (common law), knowingly or recklessly trespassing on a premises with intent to commit a relevant sexual offence, and actual bodily harm.
On July 6, Buxey appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court and pleaded guilty to trespassing on a premises with intent to commit a relevant sexual offence, and actual bodily harm.
He pleaded not guilty to attempted kidnap but instead admitted a charge of attempted false imprisonment, which was accepted by the court.
During the hearing, Buxey also pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 by penetration, two counts of taking indecent photographs of a child, and three counts of making indecent photographs of a child in connection with a separate investigation in Hampshire.
Yesterday, he was remanded into custody and appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court where he was jailed for 18 years with a further five years on licence for a total sentence of 23 years.
'Immensely distressing'
Detective Superintendent Colin Garman said: “Buxey perpetrated immensely distressing ordeals on the victims and their families.
“I’d like to thank all of the officers across both Sussex Police and Hampshire Police who have worked diligently and ceaselessly supporting the victims and their families, and carrying out complex investigations which ultimately held Buxey accountable for his crimes.
“I am pleased to see today’s sentencing reflect the severity of the offences committed, however the likely lasting impact on these children and their families due to the trauma inflicted by Buxey cannot be understated.”