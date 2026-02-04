A former MI6 spy has told LBC that it is "quite likely" that Jeffrey Epstein had kompromat on Donald Trump - as he suggested that the paedophile financier was "recruited by Russian organised criminals".

Christopher Steele, who used to head up MI6's Russia desk, told Tom Swarbrick that the latest Epstein files published by the US Department of Justice on Friday show the extent of the connection between the disgraced paedophile financier and Russia.

The former spy told LBC that American sources have highlighted that Epstein's money didn't seem to come from business deals and, instead, possibly came from the Soviet Union and then Russia.

Millions of files, including emails and photos, relating to the dealings of Epstein were published by the department.

Mr Steele said: "I would argue this goes right back to the 1970s.

"My sources in America tell me that the American government, the American intelligence services assessment was that Epstein was recruited as early as the 1970s by Russian organised crime figures in New York and that his information was being used, his operational techniques were being used from that point onwards.

"So this scandal, this case, if you like, goes back decades."